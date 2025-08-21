Rian Wyld Proves She’s More Than Timbaland Beef, Uplifts Hip-Hop Soul

Rian Wyld turned personal tragedy into purpose. After losing her brother Ryan to gun violence, she took his name and built a fearless career.

Before she was Rian Wyld, she was a young girl in Poughkeepsie, New York, flipping through her father’s vinyl collection, falling in love with music. Then came the day that changed everything: her brother Ryan was killed by gun violence. In his absence, she took a variation of his name, turning the pain and trauma into purpose. Her journey has taken her from basement turntables to national headlines, unafraid to speak truth to power, challenging icons of the music industry while standing strong for women and independent artists overall.

In this AllHipHop interview, Rian Wyld tells Be’n Original about the memories, convictions and unshakable drive that keep her voice—and the loving memory of her brother—alive.

AllHipHop: You’ve said your stage name honors your brother, Ryan. How does his memory continue to shape your work and drive your music career?

Rian Wyld: Every time I think of giving up, I think of my brother. When he was here, he encouraged me and guided me to go for my dream. Knowing he’s not here and that his dreams were cut short, is my biggest motivation. I’m doing something positive to inspire change and hope for people in similar situations—people who’ve been through tragedies—to keep going.

He’s everything. Keeping his memory alive, feeling like he’s still here with me, is the biggest reason I continue. When I’m on stage, he’s with me. When I’m in the studio writing and rapping, he’s with me. I could never stop doing what I’m doing.

AllHipHop: Growing up in a basement surrounded by vinyl and turntables, what early moments stand out as turning points in your love for music?

Rian Wyld: I loved everything about it. Looking through the vinyl, dancing, and when my dad would let me play with his turntables. I remember feeling free and joyful. The memory that stands out most is simply the joy I felt hearing music and the inspiration it gave me.

AllHipHop: You studied classical piano in high school and later earned a music degree. How do those skills influence your approach to Hip-Hop and your “Rap Soul” sound?

Rian Wyld: Studying classical piano gave me core skills, music theory, discipline, melody and harmony. In college, I was assigned to practice piano three hours a day. I never quite got there, but it’s still a goal I’m working toward.

That training gave me structure, but in Hip-Hop, I had to abandon some of those rules. There are certain cultural freedoms in rap that don’t exist in the classical world, so I kept what worked and let go of what didn’t.

AllHipHop: How do you balance storytelling, melody and rhythm when creating new songs?

Rian Wyld: Honestly, it comes naturally. I think it’s because I’ve heard so much great music over the decades of my life. You flow to the beat, then the melody comes. Growing up, one of my favorite songs was “Love Is Blind” by Eve and Faith Evans. That mix of Hip-Hop and R&B is in my blood and soul.

AllHipHop: You’ve been open about using your music to process loss and personal challenges. What role does songwriting play in your healing process?

Rian Wyld: Songwriting is therapy for me. It doesn’t replace professional mental health therapy, but it’s close. It’s healing and empowering. I can be fully vulnerable in a song, and that keeps my healing moving forward. I know I need to see my therapist when I’m so sad I can’t write at all.

AllHipHop: Your recent response to criticism from Timbaland, including his AI-based record label and BeatClub platform, drew national attention. Why was it important for you to speak out?

Rian Wyld: As a woman, and as a Black woman, I’m going to speak up. Historically, we’ve been silenced. He dissed me first, saying my music wasn’t up to par. Then he started championing AI, which I see as a threat to real human artists. As a legacy producer, his pushing AI could hurt artists like me who love music and want to continue what was built before us. That’s why I spoke up.

AllHipHop: In your view, what are the biggest risks artificial intelligence poses to independent artists and the music industry?

Rian Wyld: The biggest risk is that there could be no need for human artists at all. We could lose our livelihood. Society would become more soulless. Since the pandemic, people have already felt less connected. Music brings people together, and letting AI replace that would harm not just the industry but humanity.

AllHipHop: Damion “Damizza” Young has also thrown shade your way. How do you respond to his remarks, and what do you think motivates them?

Rian Wyld: He said he was offended. He can be offended

But get my name right. It’s Rian Wyld.

As I say in my next single, “Next Move,” bum boys hate to see a woman be a boss. I think men sometimes get irritated seeing a woman fully in her power, not caring about their opinion, especially a female rapper. It bothers some legacy producers that they don’t hold the same power they once had, especially with the rise of independent artists.

AllHipHop: As an artist who blends Hip-Hop, soul, and classical elements, how do you see your sound evolving in the next few years?

Rian Wyld: I see myself going deeper into storytelling, maybe writing for movies or Broadway. I might explore other genres. Hip-Hop and soul are my heart, so I’ll never leave them behind. But maybe one day I’ll compose a classical piano album. Creativity has no boundaries.

AllHipHop: Beyond this controversy, what message do you hope listeners take away from your work?

Rian Wyld: That Hip-Hop is not dead. Hip-Hop is alive and well. I want people to take my music—songs like “Hold On,” “Poor Poet,” and “She Is Me”—with them in life.

AllHipHop: How do you navigate staying independent while competing in an industry dominated by major labels and streaming algorithms?

Rian Wyld: I focus on myself and my art. I learn from others when I can, and if I’m not learning, I let it go. Staying true to myself is how I’ve gotten this far, and I keep educating myself on the business side of music.

AllHipHop: You’ve said your plan is to “record, release, promote, and repeat.” What can fans expect from your next chapter?

Rian Wyld: Expect a lot of dope music—Hip-Hop with a lot of soul. My next single, “Next Move,” produced by Sha the Goddess, is coming soon.

For more, follow Rian here: https://ffm.bio/rianwyld