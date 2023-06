Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five member Melle Mel has been accused of domestic violence by a woman named Jori Jordon. As reported by Rolling Stone, the pioneering rapper was arrested on Monday (June 26) but bonded out just hours later. Jordon said the incident took place after the 2023 BET Awards at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Jordon told police he struck her in the eye but then in a Facebook video, admitted it was already injured from an accident a month prior that had required surgery. Melle Mel denied ever hitting Jordon, saying, “Something did happen to her eye, but I didn’t punch her. Her eye was never healed from the surgery.”

Jordon and Melle Mel’s relationship dates back decades and, at one point, they lived together. In a text message obtained by AllHipHop, Jordon tells Melle Mel he’s the “love of her life.” Over the years, they grew apart but reconnected in Los Angeles over the weekend. Melle Mel was hesitant to meet up with her at first but ultimately decided to hang out after she promised via text she’d be “good.”

Then things took a turn back at Melle Mel’s hotel room. Knowing he had a flight to catch in two hours, he asked Jordon to leave. When she wouldn’t, he suggested she call the police in hopes that would usher her out the door. As Melle Mel was trying to pack his suitcase and get her out, “something” happened to her eye during the chaos. That’s when the police showed up and Jordon made the assault allegations. Melle Mel was arrested and escorted to Los Angeles County Jail.

Melle Mel, however, insists the woman is lying and notes she has a history of mental health issues. AllHipHop reached out to Van Silk, who’s known Melle Mel for 40 years. He issued a statement that read: “He has never displayed this kind of behavior toward a women. I spoke to him about his situation, and he was very adamant he didn’t put his hands on her.”

Melle Mel is expected back in court on July 17.