Ras Kass Talks Drake’s Ghostwriting, Jay-Z Comparisons, Dr. Dre Politics & Career Setbacks

Ras Kass Calls Out Drake’s Pen, Compares Himself To Jay-Z & Reveals Dr. Dre Career Advice + More!

Veteran bar-barian Ras Kass sits down with AllHipHop for a wide-ranging conversation about his new album Leopard Eats Face, Hip-Hop competition, ghostwriting, Drake, Jay-Z comparisons, Dr. Dre, Coast Contra and the realities of navigating the music industry for 30 years. Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro pushed themselves on this one, as it is the first time they’ve interviewed the West Coast Rap icon.

During the interview, Ras Kass shares his thoughts on what defines a true lyricist, why he believes record sales don’t always reflect skill, and how label politics affected his career trajectory. He also reflects on the legacy of one of the most impactful songs, “Nature of the Threat,” his competitive mindset as an MC and why he still approaches Hip-Hop like a sport.

Ras Kass also addresses his relationship with producer The Alchemist, working with Dr. Dre, and why he believes financial independence—not billionaire status—is his real goal.

This is a highly edited (and redacted) interview. For the unedited, full version, watch the interview below.

AllHipHop: Talk about the mentality behind Leopards Eat Faces.

Ras Kass: Hip-Hop is competitive. Steel sharpens steel. I was making a statement that I’m a leopard and I will eat your face. All MCs can get it.

AllHipHop: So this is still about proving lyrical dominance?

Ras Kass: I didn’t run this race to take second place. You respect the greats but you still strive to be the best. Ain’t nobody iller than me.

AllHipHop: “Nature of the Threat” remains one of your most discussed records. Where were you mentally when you wrote it?

Ras Kass: It started with a question about why Black people are so hated globally. I wanted answers, not surface-level information.

AllHipHop: That sounds like deep research.

Ras Kass: I studied history, anthropology and religion for years before writing it. I wanted the truth, not just talking points.

AllHipHop: Did you expect backlash?

Ras Kass: I thought it might ruin my career before it started. Everybody told me not to release it except my mother. She told me it was important.

AllHipHop: And you feel it changed your trajectory?

Ras Kass: Absolutely. A lot of people in the industry didn’t like me after that.

AllHipHop: You once said the only difference between you and Jay-Z was record sales.

Ras Kass: The difference is a million records. Talent isn’t always reflected in sales numbers.

AllHipHop: You think the culture confuses popularity with skill?

Ras Kass: People confuse money with ability. Vanilla Ice sold records too. That doesn’t make him a bar god.

AllHipHop: So what defines greatness to you?

Ras Kass: If we’re talking about rap, then we should talk about rap ability. If you don’t write your own rhymes, you shouldn’t be in that conversation.

AllHipHop: You even mentioned specific artists.

Ras Kass: Drake has help writing and that takes him out of the pure lyricist conversation to me.

AllHipHop: Is Hip-Hop doing this to itself or is this outside influence?

Ras Kass: We repeat what the industry tells us. Executives say lyrical rap is dead and then artists and fans start repeating it.

AllHipHop: And what does that lead to?

Ras Kass: Lower standards. When the bar drops low enough, average starts to look exceptional.

AllHipHop: You mentioned how artists used to be held accountable differently.

Ras Kass: Artists used to face economic pressure from the community. Financial boycotts used to be a real tool.

AllHipHop: What changed?

Ras Kass: Now people complain but still support what they claim to dislike.

AllHipHop: What should people do instead?

Ras Kass: Stop supporting what you don’t respect. Money is the only thing corporations and artists truly respond to.

AllHipHop: That era with you, Canibus, Killah Priest and Xzibit felt like a different type of lyrical competition.

Ras Kass: We were the Slaughterhouse before Slaughterhouse. It was pure competition and respect for bars.

AllHipHop: What drove that hunger?

Ras Kass: We were young, talented and trying to prove ourselves. People really treated it like competitive sport.

AllHipHop: Many fans believed the Dr. Dre connection would change everything for you.

Ras Kass: Dre did his part. My label didn’t.

AllHipHop: What went wrong?

Ras Kass: You can have great records but without the right machine behind them they don’t reach their potential.

AllHipHop: Did Dre ever explain that to you?

Ras Kass: He told me my situation was like a bike with a broken chain. No matter how hard I worked, I wouldn’t move forward with that label.

AllHipHop: There were rumors about issues with Alchemist. Where do things stand now?

Ras Kass: That situation is resolved. It was a misunderstanding and we moved past it.

AllHipHop: Could you work together again?

Ras Kass: That’s the plan. We want to make music together again.

AllHipHop: You mentioned feeling emotionally older than your years because of everything you’ve experienced.

Ras Kass: Life has ups and downs but I’m still standing and still motivated.

AllHipHop: What drives you now?

Ras Kass: I don’t need extreme wealth. I just want financial stability and security.

AllHipHop: You even mentioned a specific number.

Ras Kass: Five million dollars liquid would be enough for me. I don’t think anyone really needs hundreds of millions or billions.

AllHipHop: Final thoughts?

Ras Kass: I’ve worked hard and I’m going to keep working. The goal is to keep creating and enjoying the journey regardless of the outcome.