Why Really Jae’Won Refuses to Use His Father’s Name

Jae’Won isn’t chasing fame—he’s chasing every opportunity, dollar, and moment he believes Hip-Hop owes his father.

Really Jae’Won Isn’t Riding Coattails—He’s Chasing Everything Jadakiss Was Denied

The lineage of Hip-Hop royalty is complicated. For every child of a legend, there’s an unspoken pressure to live up to a name that already echoes through the culture. Really Jae’Won, son of Jadakiss, understands that weight better than most. But instead of running from it, he’s confronting it head-on with clarity, hunger, and a deeply personal mission.

Raised between the north and south sides of Yonkers, Jae’Won’s upbringing mirrors the duality of Hip-Hop itself: gritty yet aspirational, chaotic yet purposeful. His new project The North Star isn’t just music—it’s a statement of identity, faith, and direction. In this conversation with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, he opens up about growing up in the shadow of greatness, navigating street realities, Black Greek life discipline, and why his ultimate goal is bigger than fame.

This isn’t a typical “rapper’s son” story. It’s about legacy, therapy, and a young artist determined to rewrite what was missed the first time around.

AllHipHop: You’ve been making noise lately. Tell us about The North Star.

Really Jae’Won: So The North Star is really the continuation of The Heart of the North. I’m from the north side of Yonkers, so that project was like the pulse of that. But The North Star? That’s deeper. Everybody need a north star. In the Bible, in the Quran—it’s about guidance, light. For me, I feel like I’m that for my city.

It’s really like an autobiography. This is audio therapy for me.

AllHipHop: You mentioned therapy. What was your real upbringing like?

Really Jae’Won: My life was real life. People think when you a rapper’s kid, you got money early. That ain’t true. My pops had fame and notoriety, but not the money people thought. I grew up in the mix of everything.

I’m from the north side, but if we talking blocks, I’m from Elliott on the south side. My block was Black, Spanish, Mexican—everything. You had gangs, different cultures, all that. Then you go to the north side, it’s like houses, calmer. So I lived both.

That’s why I say my upbringing was real for real.

AllHipHop: You were born in ’96, right in the Golden Era. What was that like from your perspective?

Really Jae’Won: If you was born in ’95, ’96, you really got to experience rap. You saw it go from trying to make its mark to becoming the mark.

I remember the Ruff Ryders and Cash Money era. Lil Wayne was my favorite rapper. I grew up with tour buses pulling up to the block. That was normal to me.

But for me, Hip-Hop ain’t just rap. It’s Black culture. New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, L.A.—it’s all of that. I love everything about it.

AllHipHop: Did your father influence your love for music?

Really Jae’Won: My mom really put me on music. She had the CD cases, all that. My pops gave me one piece of advice though: “Let life happen.”

That stuck with me. Don’t force it. Live first, then rap about it.

AllHipHop: What was one moment where you met someone and it really hit you?

Really Jae’Won: I remember going to the studio with my pops and meeting Eminem. The whole D12 was there. I was a kid, fell asleep in the car, woke up in the studio.

Eminem gave me a handshake. At the time, I knew who he was, but I’m just thinking I’m with my dad. Looking back, that was crazy.

AllHipHop: You don’t seem like you lean on your father’s name much.

Really Jae’Won: I’m not with that. I could say I’m Jadakiss’ son all day. People don’t care unless they see me with him. I want people to respect me for me. Build it myself. Then later, yeah, that’s his pops—but he did the work.

AllHipHop: You’re also an Alpha (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc) from Clark Atlanta. How did that experience shape you?

Really Jae’Won: That taught me discipline and brotherhood. People don’t understand—Greek life is mental. The physical part is light compared to what it does to your mind.

You don’t know if you made it until you made it. That uncertainty mess with you. But it builds you.

I hold that close. I don’t play about Alpha at all.

AllHipHop: When did you start taking rap seriously?

Really Jae’Won: I always could rap, but I didn’t want to do it because of the expectations. I went to college, studied psychology. Then I had a family situation and needed an outlet.

I went to the studio just to get things off my chest. It wasn’t about bars—it was therapy.

After that, I dropped a tape, went viral, and it just took off.

AllHipHop: What’s your ultimate goal in rap?

Really Jae’Won: I want everything my pops was robbed of.

AllHipHop: What do you mean by that?

Really Jae’Won: Moments. Opportunities. Business. Money. If he was supposed to get five million and got two and a half, I need the rest.

Songs, features, recognition—I need all of it. Not just for me. For my family. I’m the oldest of five. I got to make sure we straight.

I’m here to build the legacy.

AllHipHop: That sounds personal.

Really Jae’Won:

It is. I ain’t really talked about that before. But yeah, I need it. Every dollar, every moment.

AllHipHop: Who are your top rappers?

Really Jae’Won: Top three—no order: Jadakiss, J. Cole, and Nas.

After that? A$AP Rocky, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nelly, Kanye, Styles P, Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Kendrick, Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy. I like rappers that speak to my soul. Every one of them made me feel something.

AllHipHop: You really believe Jadakiss is the greatest?

Really Jae’Won: I don’t think nobody better than Jadakiss. Not Biggie, not Nas, not Jay-Z. Pure rapping? Nobody.

AllHipHop: Final question—what do you want people to understand about you?

Really Jae’Won: Treat me like a man first. Not somebody’s son. Everything else will make sense after that.