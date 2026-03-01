Fatimah “Trouble Time” Mayweather Speaks On Floyd Mayweather, Celebrity Boxing Debut And more

Floyd Mayweather’s sister Fatimah “Trouble Time” Mayweather says she’s been fighting her whole life, and now she’s doing it on a large stage where she can finally get paid for it.

A new name from boxing royalty is stepping into the ring, and the moniker absolutely rings a bell. Fatimah “Trouble Time” Mayweather — daughter of Floyd Mayweather Sr.and sister of Floyd Mayweather Jr. — is officially announcing her 2026 debut in boxing. She will fight in April as a co-headlining feature in the Chrisean Rock vs Zenith Zion celebrity match.

Fatimah trained early under her father and was once on the radar of Top Rank before taking a different path that included street-fight moments and even reality-TV buzz. Now she’s bringing that same intensity back to the sport that runs in her bloodline.

She’s even joked about her unrealized potential: “I would’ve been Claressa Shields before Claressa Shields’ fan base after Laila Ali… respectfully.” Stay tuned — Team Mayweather might have another headline-maker on the way. Below is an edited Q&A interview with Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur, AllHipHop boss and combat sports enthusiast. Watch the video for everything.

AllHipHop: Congratulations. This is your boxing debut, which is crazy. You teamed up with XRumble, Damon Feldman, and everybody over there. Fatimah, what made you decide to lace up and get in the ring?

Fatimah “Trouble Time” Mayweather: I used to do it when I was younger and then I had to stop for a minute. My grandmother didn’t want me to fight. Then come to find out my dad like, I don’t want you to be boxing. You’re my daughter and it’s not enough money in there. It’s just something I been want to do all my life. So I been doing it since I was young, then I got to stop and start taking it on the street. So might as well get paid for it.

AllHipHop: Training is different when it’s real structure. How’s camp been?

Fatimah: It’s been okay. I was surprised because I started cold turkey, out of nowhere, and back to it. I work out anyway. I’m very athletic anyway. I just kept it going, went to the gym and blocked my mind out of anything else.

AllHipHop: You’re co-headlining under the Chrisean Rock and Zenith Zion fight. That’s a big stage. How you feel about that?

Fatimah: I feel really excited. It’s a big deal. I feel blessed, thankful and grateful they gave me this opportunity to bring out who I am so the world can see who I am, my attitude, my s####. I want to bring it to the table up front.

AllHipHop: Preston, what gravitated you to her?

Preston: I’ve known Fatimah for a while. Friends on social media forever, like the whole Mayweather family. In 2019 one of my brands gave her father an award and she accepted it on his behalf. Watching her over the years, I knew she was a star. Fiery personality, always had hands. She’s known for the street fights as well and trained with her father young.

On January 20th, I reached out and said you need to get in celebrity boxing, you’ll be great. I had to talk her into it. I said hold on, I’m about to make you a flyer and give you a vision. We posted it on Facebook and it went viral in Grand Rapids. The city showed love, her family showed love, and it was like yeah, this is the right decision.

AllHipHop: Me and Damon Feldman go way back. He was ahead of the curve. Celebrity boxing is hotter than ever. What’s your take on where this is going?

Preston: Damon is the pioneer of celebrity boxing. It’s hotter than it’s ever been. Shout out Logan Paul, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. doing exhibitions. This is the future. When current fighters are done, they’re coming back to do exhibitions and celebrity boxing. I call it the Ice Cube Big3 of boxing. The afterlife. It’s a place for everybody.

AllHipHop: Fatimah, how was it growing up a Mayweather?

Fatimah: It was always good. I didn’t have to worry about anything. But I always had people that want to test me or try me. I hear, you Floyd sister, I hear that to this day. I’m always going to live behind that shadow no matter what it is. So I’m trying to put my own name. It can go good or bad. I always been tested though. Let me see if she got them hands like that. So I always had to fight.

AllHipHop: What made you pick the name Trouble Time?

Fatimah: That was my alter ego for Firecracker. And shout out to Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked, because he always called me Trouble. He kind of gave me that name, so I went with it and it stuck.

AllHipHop: What you think about your opponent, Vicious Venus?

Fatimah: I don’t think about her. I just want to put ass. I haven’t looked her up too much. But I’ll give her a shout out for giving me this opportunity, this chance to put the belt to ass. Either way, she gonna catch it.

AllHipHop: Y’all coming to Philly. Big fight town.

Fatimah: Also I’ll be at the ring girls auditions.

AllHipHop: When I put AllHipHop on the flyer, a lot of rappers started talking to me. We gonna try to get names ringside.

Fatimah: I seen Benzino said he coming. They said Freeway might be flying through. I talked to Meatball, she said she pulling up.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk the main event. Chrisean and Zenith. What do y’all think?

Fatimah: It’s good. Chrisean is very athletic. She won Ninja Warrior, played football, do track. She definitely has it in her. I’m liking how she learning to use that left hand now. She seem focused, getting the drama out her life. Big up to Chrisean. Shout out to Zenith too. It’s gonna be a good night.

AllHipHop: Preston, you were naming a lot of Grand Rapids legends. Put some respect on the city.

Preston: Grand Rapids got a lot. Fight town too. Mayweathers, of course. Shout out Kid Chocolate. Shout out Tony Tucker, James Toney, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Buster Mathis Jr. The DeBarges. Marvin Sapp. Al Green. We representing for the town.

AllHipHop: Floyd coming back, Pacquiao coming back. Thoughts?

Fatimah: I’m ready for the excitement. Ready to be ringside like usual.

Preston: Vegas economy took a hit. Floyd carried Vegas on his back for two decades. That announcement went viral everywhere. History will be made. Fatimah fights April 25 in Philadelphia, and then Tyson in Congo Africa on the same night if it go to plan. Mayweather takeover.

AllHipHop: Do you plan to do more boxing after this?

Fatimah: That’s the goal. I want to be international with it. I want to be known.

AllHipHop: Quick Hip-Hop check. Top five?

Preston: Nas. Tupac. Jay-Z. Mase. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. And I love Cam and Dipset, The LOX, Meek too.

Fatimah: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Do or Die. Tupac. I like The LOX, together.

AllHipHop: Women’s boxing. Do you feel part of this movement?

Fatimah: I feel like I’m in a league of my own because who I am, I’m already established with the name. Whatever venture I go in, it’s going to take off. But shout out to women because it’s hard. Watching women do 10 rounds, I applaud them. It’s a good thing for boxing right now.

Preston: Women’s division is stepping up. A lot of opportunity coming. New rising stars coming to the marketplace.