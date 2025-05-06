Godfather of Harlem Star Markuann Smith Reveals Backstage Tupac Stories, C-Murder Doc, And Next Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

From carrying crates next to Tupac to creating one of the most powerful shows on TV, Markuann Smith proves that success comes with patience, purpose, and passion.”

“People see the glory and don’t know the story—if the door won’t open, build your own.” – Markuann Smith

Markuann Smith isn’t just an actor on Godfather of Harlem. He’s the heartbeat behind the hit series. From pitching the show alongside Forrest Whitaker to portraying Junie Byrd, Smith’s journey from roadie for brother Father MC to respected producer is Hip-Hop history. The latest season of the hit series is here, as a partially fictional, but still authentic portrayal of Harlem’s history. In this season we see, the rise of the Black Panthers, American gangster Frank Lucas and more. Musically, we hear the creative process behind the powerful soundtrack curated by Swizz Beatz.

Markuann also shares stories about his time on the road with legends like Tupac and Treach, his upcoming projects—including a C-Murder documentary. Markuann reminds us that nothing is impossible when you build your own door.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is here. Does it still feel surreal to you?

Markuann Smith: Absolutely. We got greenlit in 2017, launched in 2019—and now we’re on season four. That’s a blessing. Not many shows make it this far, and I’m humbled by how audiences have embraced us.

AllHipHop: What’s the secret sauce that keeps people watching?

Markuann: It’s the richness of the narrative. We’re not just for one demographic. Grandparents, the youth, Hip-Hop heads—we speak to everybody. You can go from Martha and the Vandellas to Benny the Butcher in one episode. Swizz Beatz is curating a cultural gumbo that’s familiar and fresh.

AllHipHop: Where are we picking up in Season 4?

Markuann: Malcolm X is gone. Now, it’s the rise of the Black Panthers. The season explores the Black Power movement and characters like Afeni Shakur and James Baldwin. You also get introduced to Frank Lucas—young, hungry, and ready to disrupt everything.

AllHipHop: Are Frank Lucas and Bumpy Johnson allies or enemies this season?

Markuann: That’s the tension. Historically, they weren’t friends. But in our version, Frank’s on a similar path as Bumpy—just from North Carolina instead of South Carolina. He’s green, but ambitious. You’ll have to watch to see if it’s loyalty or manipulation.

AllHipHop: Your character Junie Byrd is back too—what’s his arc?

Markuann: Junie Byrd is getting more shine. He was there when Bumpy died, so we’re building toward that. He’s younger than Nap and Chance but Bumpy saw something in him. He’s loyal to a fault, and people forget he got blamed for stealing dope in Season 2—but that was Nat’s gambling problem. Junie just held it down.

AllHipHop: What’s it been like working with Forest Whitaker?

Markuann: Forest is a giant, but he treats me like a little brother. When we were pitching, he was in every room. He didn’t even take the role of Bumpy right away. He waited until the 17th version of the script before he felt like he could fully embody the character. That’s how much care he puts into the work.

AllHipHop: What keeps you grounded in this business?

Markuann: Forrest always reminds me, “Just be you.” I came up with nothing handed to me. People think success is microwaveable. Nah. You gotta marinate the steak overnight. And when folks hit me like “hook me up,” I’m like—no one hooked me up. I paid my SAG dues. I carried 1200s in coffins. I worked for it.

AllHipHop: Wait—were you really a roadie back in the day?

Markuann: Yeah! I started off as a roadie for my brother, Father MC. I carried equipment, helped set up, and ended up becoming a hype man. That’s how I met Tupac. He was a roadie for Digital Underground. Treach was a roadie for Latifah. Craig Mack was a roadie for EPMD. We were all just kids trying to make it.

AllHipHop: Do you still keep in touch with people from that era?

Markuann: I still speak to Money B from Digital Underground. RIP Shock G. That’s family. Those days on the bus, listening to the Stylistics and seeing America out the window…it gave me a musical and cultural foundation that still influences me today.

AllHipHop: Hip-Hop plays a big role in Godfather of Harlem. What’s your favorite track from the show?

Markuann: I love “Danger” with Jadakiss and Pusha T. That record is cinematic. Scar Lip, Conway… They all brought heat. Swizz is like a mad scientist, knowing who belongs where like a Hip-Hop professor mixing algebra with soul food.

AllHipHop: You teased some new projects—what’s next?

Markuann: I sold a new series set in the ’80s. Can’t say much yet. I’m also working on a sports drama, think Friday Night Lights meets The Wire. And I’ve been talking to C-Murder about doing his documentary. That one’s going to be powerful.

AllHipHop: How do you feel about the state of Black storytelling in Hollywood right now?

Markuann: I love that we’re expanding. Horror, drama, satire…we’re everywhere. But I hate the competition people try to stir up. Don’t pit Ryan Coogler against Spike Lee. There’s room for everyone. Coppola and Scorsese aren’t beefing. Let’s build, not compare. We gotta stop measuring our value through IG followers and start telling stories that matter.

AllHipHop: Do you have a dream project, the kind that seems impossible?

Markuann: Nothing is impossible. I don’t believe in plan Bs. Ff you have one, you’re planning for your a## to fail. I tell people: if the door doesn’t open, build your own. I’m just here to tell stories that make people laugh, cry, and think.

AllHipHop: Lightning round—favorite movie?

Markuann: Once Upon a Time in America by Sergio Leone.

AllHipHop: Favorite album?

Markuann: Off the Wall by Michael Jackson. But I love Earth, Wind & Fire, Isaac Hayes… that era had real texture.

AllHipHop: Favorite rap album?

Markuann: The Infamous by Mobb Deep. Also Me Against the World by Tupac. That was New York Pac, raw, lyrical, honest.

AllHipHop: Favorite TV show (besides Godfather of Harlem)?

Markuann: Top Boy. It started raw and evolved into something incredible.

AllHipHop: Final words for aspiring creators?

Markuann: Start. Just start. Don’t wait for a handout. Build the thing. Nobody knew Godfather would go four seasons—but we believed. AllHipHop believed. That’s how you win.