604Blizzy Talks Hunger, Hip Hop, and His Verse on “Gunda”

If you’ve been watching the rise of underground voices up north, you’ve probably heard the name 604Blizzy floating around. The Vancouver artist doesn’t move loud, but he moves right. You won’t find him chasing hits or trends. You’ll find him sharpening his sound until it hits the way it’s supposed to.

“I grew up on hip hop. That’s what raised me,” he says. “But at home, it was always Punjabi music. That mix became part of me without even trying.”

That balance shows up in his new collab with Diljit Dosanjh called “Gunda.” The track landed on AURA, Diljit’s album that dropped October 15, 2025. Blizzy slips into the groove with precision, his verse sharp enough to cut through but smooth enough to ride with.

What’s refreshing is how unforced it all feels. “Gunda” isn’t a crossover gimmick, it’s a conversation between two worlds that already understand each other. Blizzy’s tone sits right beside Diljit’s voice, creating something that sounds global without chasing it.

He shrugs when asked about how it happened. “I don’t really plan features like that. If it feels real, I’ll do it. That’s how this came together.”

The chemistry between them is effortless, no forced fusion, no cultural checkbox. It’s just real. “Gunda” feels like two artists meeting in the middle, where Punjabi rhythm meets hip-hop cadence, and both breathe. Diljit brings heart. Blizzy brings grit. Together, they build something neither could have created alone.

That’s been his story from the jump. No label machine. No blueprint. Just movement. Before this moment, Blizzy had already carved a name for himself in underground circles. One of his first big moves came when he brought Payroll Giovanni to Vancouver for a sold-out show that hit capacity, a night that signaled the start of something much larger. Since then, he’s worked with Detroit staples like Payroll Giovanni, Big Quis, BabyTron, and Peezy, connecting regions through raw, independent artistry

“I wanted to learn from the ones who really live it,” he says. “Detroit taught me that you can stay independent and still win.”

Back home, that mindset is shaping a bigger vision. Blizzy isn’t just rapping, he’s directing visuals, structuring rollouts, and overseeing every layer of his releases. Every project feels like a page from a manual he’s writing in real time controlling his own narrative. You can’t deny his work ethic or his skill set and working with an artist like Diljit Dosanjh is no small accomplishment. Gotta give credit where credit is due and 604Blizzy deserves it.

He’s carried that mindset back home. You’ll catch him behind the mic, behind the camera, and behind the rollout plan. Every move goes through him. The art, the visuals, the details is all his.

But what stands out most about 604Blizzy isn’t the grind. It’s the calm. He talks about his goals like someone who already knows where he’s headed.

He’s building something called The Blizzard Foundation, a space for young creatives to get access to studios and guidance. It’s about mentorship and about giving people a real shot. It’s a platform built for opportunity, not profit. A place for talent that usually gets overlooked to finally get seen, heard, and supported.

“I didn’t have that,” he says. “Now I can build it.”

At its core, The Blizzard Foundation is about lifting others up, giving the next generation of creators a pathway he never had. A foundation rooted in generosity, built out of experience, and driven by the belief that creativity can change lives when given the right environment

That’s the energy. Real hip hop. Self-made, self-taught, self-pushed. No fake hype, no “industry” gloss. Just work. We wish 604Blizzy nothing but success and are excited to see what’s next for him, and for the selfless legacy he will be building with his charitable venture, The Blizzard Foundation.