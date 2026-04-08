Jay Park Brings LNGSHOT To ComplexCon Hong Kong As BBC Booth Turns Into Cultural Hotspot

Jay Park drew huge crowds to BBC/ICECREAM’s ComplexCon Hong Kong booth, where APORRO jewelry turned the activation into a culture flashpoint.

Jay Park doesn’t do quiet entrances.

When the Korean-American artist pulled up to ComplexCon Hong Kong with LNGSHOT, his new four-member boy group, the BBC/ICECREAM booth went from busy to uncontrollable in seconds.

The group was there to drop an exclusive BBC collaborative T-shirt.

But the crowd that flooded in for the music moment ended up staying for something nobody expected.

A jewelry counter.

New York-based brand APORRO had built a full collaborative jewelry collection around BBC/ICECREAM’s iconic designs and set up inside the booth.

Over two days, it became the most talked-about activation on the floor.

Bloody Osiris came through. Don C of Just Don stopped by. Sean Wotherspoon tried pieces on. Shane Gonzales of Alice Hollywood, Jeff Hamilton, Michael J Kim, Victor Ma.

None of them were booked. They just showed up.The collection itself pulls directly from the visual language that Pharrell Williams and NIGO created when they founded BBC/ICECREAM in 2005.

The Running Dog pendant and ICECREAM logo pendant moved fastest, with a diamond-and-dollar-sign link bracelet drawing consistent lines behind them. The range also includes a BBC rocket ship pendant and a skateboard bracelet timed to ICECREAM’s Board Flip sneaker release.

The standout was a fully iced-out Labubu figure, a tribute to Kasing Lung, ComplexCon’s Artistic Director and the creator behind one of Asia’s most collectible characters, designed around BBC’s astronaut theme.

There was also a 1-of-1 custom Running Dog jewel on the floor. One piece. No restocks. It drew the kind of crowd you normally see around a limited vinyl drop.

Why This Matters Beyond the Booth

BBC has always lived at the intersection of music and fashion. Pharrell built the brand on the idea that creativity is the real currency, and for twenty years that message has influenced how artists think about personal style.

The brand is in the middle of a resurgence right now. Central Cee has been wearing BBC regularly.

Masiwei has been a consistent supporter.

A new generation is picking it back up.ComplexCon Hong Kong was a signal that BBC is pushing harder into Asia, and the decision to bring a jewelry partner into the booth says something about where the brand sees the culture heading.

Jewelry has replaced sneakers as the status accessory in hip-hop. Artists don’t just want the hoodie anymore. They want the chain to match.

APORRO, which operates out of New York with a flagship store in Shanghai, built the collection to sit inside that shift.

The two brands are also releasing a collaborative T-shirt titled “Billionaire Aporro Club,” a nod to the original Billionaire Boys Club name.Jay Park and LNGSHOT brought the crowd.

The jewelry kept them there. And for two days in Hong Kong, the BBC booth felt less like a retail activation and more like a cultural checkpoint.