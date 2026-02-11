With Grammy Win Brandon Silverstein’s Avex Music Group Charts New Territory

Brandon Silverstein’s victory lap at the 2026 Grammy Awards came courtesy of songwriter Kamal Wilson, whose work on Kehlani’s “Folded” earned twin trophies for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. For the Avex Music Group CEO, it’s another validation of a strategy that’s been paying dividends since he took the reins nearly a year ago.

Wilson, an Orange County native who penned his first song at 11, joined Avex Music Group last October following the runaway success of “Folded.” The track dominated rhythmic and urban radio while climbing to No. 3 on Apple Music, eventually sparking a viral vocal challenge that drew participation from Grammy winners Brandy and Eric Bellinger.

“Kamal is a hugely promising writer who is already having a major impact on global music culture,” Silverstein said following the Grammy ceremony. “The entire Avex and S10 teams are thrilled to be celebrating alongside him on these exciting wins.”

The recognition arrives as Silverstein reshapes Avex Music Group following a March 2025 restructuring that saw Tokyo-based entertainment giant Avex acquire 100% of S10 Music Publishing and increase its investment in S10 Management. The deal positioned Avex as the largest stakeholder in S10 Management alongside Silverstein and Roc Nation, while naming Silverstein CEO of the newly unified operation.

Publishing Division Delivers Chart Dominance

Silverstein has assembled a roster that’s made noise across multiple genres. Grant Boutin emerged as a driving force behind Tate McRae’s commercial breakthrough, co-writing and producing “Sports Car” (No. 1 Mediabase Top 40), “Revolving Door” (No. 1 Billboard Dance/Pop), and “T## FOR TAT,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Boutin also contributed to Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s F1 soundtrack cut “Lose My Mind.”

Producer Elkan, who signed a global publishing deal in May alongside a joint venture for his Toibox imprint, has racked up credits on Drake’s “Nokia” (No. 2 Hot 100), Travis Scott’s chart-topping JACKBOYS 2 album, and Rihanna’s “Friend of Mine” from the Smurfs movie. Fellow producer Elyas contributed to Drake’s “What Did I Miss?”, another Hot 100 No. 2.

We The Band member Harv, who scored a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in 2021 as co-writer and co-producer on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” returned to the top five this year with his work on Bieber’s “Swag,” which debuted at No. 2.

Infrastructure Expansion Signals Long-Term Play

Silverstein unveiled an organizational overhaul in October, appointing Zeke Silvera as SVP and Head of East Coast Operations while naming Spencer Leboff SVP and Head of West Coast Operations. The expansion included opening New York City offices to complement the company’s upgraded West Hollywood headquarters, which now houses two recording studios alongside creative offices for A&R, marketing, and management operations.

The most ambitious initiative came in November with the launch of Artist Advisor Services, a division designed to provide established artists with comprehensive career infrastructure without traditional management constraints. The model allows artists to function as CEOs while accessing strategic counsel, capital investment, and global market expertise—particularly across Asian territories where parent company Avex maintains strong footing.

“These superstar artists are the CEOs of their brands — true entrepreneurs who require financial backing for new ventures as well as support and infrastructure for their core business,” Silverstein explained when announcing the program, which is slated to onboard its first clients in early 2026.

Artist Advisor Services operates through flexible financial arrangements including commission structures, retainers, or hybrid models, positioning Avex Music Group to serve artists who’ve outgrown conventional representation.

East Meets West in Artist Development

Avex Music Group’s management portfolio includes J-pop boy band ONE OR EIGHT, which achieved a milestone by becoming the first group of its kind to crack the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 with “DTSM,” a reimagining of Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music.” The accomplishment preceded a partnership with Atlantic Records that signals broader ambitions for the group.

Parent company Avex, founded in 1988, employs over 1,500 people across 10 global offices and generated approximately $1 billion in revenue during 2024. The company operates 40+ labels and manages more than 500 artists while maintaining artist development academies across Japan that audition over 10,000 candidates annually.

For Silverstein, the Grammy wins offer a moment to reflect on momentum built through calculated signings and structural expansion. With Artist Advisor Services preparing to launch and a publishing roster delivering consistent chart results, Avex Music Group appears positioned to capitalize on the infrastructure Silverstein has been methodically constructing since taking charge.