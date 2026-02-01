Amsterdam OG Deams Returns With Hard-Hitting Banger “ANNIHILATOR”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Deams and Chu strip Boom Bap down to its coldest elements on “ANNIHILATOR,” a new release built on discipline, pressure and pure underground fire.

Deams & Chu have returned.

The pair have no interest in easing listeners in as the Amsterdam MC and producer locked in the studio for “ANNIHILATOR” a stark Boom Bap release.

“ANNIHILATOR” leans into tension from its opening moments, driven by heavy drums and an icy, militant backdrop. Chu’s production stays raw and cinematic, allowing space only for confrontation. Deams meets that energy head-on with a controlled and authoritative performance. His delivery is measured but forceful. He threads metaphysical bars through themes of power, resistance and conflict within. There is no wasted motion here. Each element of the song knows its role.

For longtime Hip-Hop heads, “ANNIHILATOR” fits squarely within lineage of hardcore Hip-Hop. Deams has collaborated with names like DJ Premier, Guru of Gang Starr, Chuck D, Ice-T, De La Soul, Big Daddy Kane and Jeru the Damaja, among others.

In an era crowded with algorithm-driven releases, Deams and Chu deliver a reminder that pure underground Hip-Hop still thrives.