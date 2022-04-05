Artist and Producer TheRenelacad Is The One To Watch

Looking ahead, TheRenelacad is excited to get out in front of his fans, perform live music, and keep putting out tracks that make people want to dance.

Making waves throughout the music industry today, artist and producer TheRenelacad is letting people know exactly who he is inside and out as he releases new tracks that provide insight into his mind and soul. Pairing his hard work and determination with his relentless drive, TheRenelacad is one to watch in the music industry and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Having built up a solid following on social media, TheRenelacad has a large audience who back him in all his ventures. The success he’s found is music has been an exciting ride, and he plans on continuing to put in time in the studio to perfect his craft and really find his voice as an artist.

He knows that in this industry, it’s more about who you know than what you know, so he cherishes all the relationships he’s made and is networking any chance he gets. He has dreams of one day hopping on a collaboration with some of the top artists of today.

Looking ahead, TheRenelacad is excited to get out in front of his fans, perform live music, and keep putting out tracks that make people want to dance. To hear more from TheRenelacad and stay up-to-date on his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/renelacad/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEOgcayZKDIKHtqh3fwrqwA

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/therenelacad/1614976265

https://deezer.page.link/JESD2pmFNYbnt6N37

https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCEOgcayZKDIKHtqh3fwrqwA?feature=share