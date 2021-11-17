Best Kept Secret MGMT Growing Exponentially In The Hip Hop Music Industry

2021 has been a phenomenal run for Toronto’s own Best Kept Secret Management. With consistent persistence and top-notch focus, BKS has been working on a project including a lot of producers from their personal roster in collaboration with some well-known artists being released under BKS. With the current track record for BKS it is no […]

Best Kept Secret brings to life real goals and showcases the raw uniqueness of their team with their lineup of super producers. 90% of the producers on BKS are sample makers and are collectively developing a major co-pub deal with one of their developing artists. Keeping 100% ownership of his masters with the world’s largest publishing company, BKS is on track for independent, unstoppable success.

BKS has been able to move so fluently through the industry by maintaining a disciplined mindset when it comes to work ethics. BKS has created a workplace that is very pure, positive, and honest. “We all have each other back running off of a family mentality. If someone’s energy isn’t on point, they won’t last long with BKS.” BKS is very passionate about success and genuine vibes. Without these things being instilled in the minds of every team member there would be unauthentic vibes that conflict with what BKS stands for.

2022 is looking very promising for BKS with highly anticipated releases coming down the pipeline.