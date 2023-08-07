Chicago’s Calboy Returns Independent and ‘Unchained’ with New Single “On My Own”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Calboy who recently released his new single “On My Own” on July 28 off his forthcoming album project Unchained.

Boasting over 2 billion streams, the Chicago MC has achieved much in a short span of time – from gaining a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class Cover to hitting Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and even earning triple platinum certifications, but this is an independent release aptly titled “On My Own.

“Since I was a kid, I told my family I was the golden one. I recognized my gift early and I figured out the rest despite my circumstances. I’m truly chosen for this. I’m a warrior.”

Hailing from Chicago’s historically troubled Southside, Calvin “Calboy” Woods grew up in an impoverished, often violent neighborhood. But instead of succumbing to the danger and crime prevalent in the area, he embraced music as an outlet — a therapeutic way to express the million things kept inside his head and heart. For more than 10 years, the 24-year-old has been crafting unique rap and delivering emotional sonic rides that help redefine the soundtrack of the streets.