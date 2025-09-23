Drop’s New Album ‘Swipe’ Shows Why Baton Rouge Stays Winning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Baton Rouge Starlet Drop Makes Her Breakout with Swipe

Louisiana has given hip-hop some of its most dynamic voices, from Lil Wayne to Boosie to NBA YoungBoy. Now, Baton Rouge rapper Drop—born Davion Andrews—is carrying that legacy forward with her new project Swipe, a fearless statement of resilience, reinvention, and raw Southern street energy.

Known for her unapologetic delivery and magnetic stage presence, Drop makes music that hits as hard in the club as it does in the streets. “When you hear Drop, you’re gonna want to dance, you’re gonna want to vibe, you might even want to throw some money,” she says. “It’s exciting, it’s electric—you don’t have a choice but to feel it.”

But Swipe is more than just an album—it’s a movement. Shaped by her own struggles and survival, Drop has created her alter ego Swipeiana, a persona designed to spark empowerment and entrepreneurship in women. “Swipe is so powerful because it represents me, my story,” Drop explains. “It represents my past and my future. I’ve been through a lot, but now I’m using my skills and my music to inspire women to think outside the box, to get money the right way, and to move beyond a life of crime. I want women to know you don’t have to settle for survival mode—you can be a boss.”

The lead single “Baddies” is already turning heads. A sharp nod to Houston legend Lil’ Troy’s Wanna Be a Baller, Drop flips the classic into an anthem for today’s women. “One day in the studio I told myself, ‘I want to create something new,’” she recalls. “I wanted to give women a record that felt classy, powerful, and fun. That’s how Baddies came about. I piggybacked off what Lil’ Troy did in my own way. Everybody wants to be that woman—the one who’s confident, respected, and unstoppable—and Baddies captures that.”

Drawing influence from NBA YoungBoy, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J, Drop is carving out her own lane while staying true to Baton Rouge’s raw tradition of storytelling and authenticity. But unlike many chasing viral fame, she’s clear about her mission: “I don’t want to be known for just one hit,” she says. “I want to be legendary. I want to make music that lasts forever.”

With Swipe, Drop is positioning herself not just as Baton Rouge’s next breakout, but as a voice for women everywhere who are ready to rewrite their stories.