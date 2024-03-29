How I’m Looking: All Eyes On M Dot Taylor and Timo Strattner as Their Joint Venture Is a Radical New Album

Having already put in tremendous work and passion to reach this point, M Dot Taylor has built his skill and artistry through years of work with industry veterans and fellow artists.

M Dot Taylor, the Detroit-born, Hollywood-based rapper, singer, songwriter, and recording artist, is releasing his debut album as a collaborative project between Eye Got Me Entertainment and Timo Strattner’s Bernardo Records. This album, which also includes participation by DJ Dram, is the first of several upcoming joint projects planned by M Dot Taylor and Timo Strattner.

The album features the single “How I’m Looking,” which received a For Your Consideration nomination from The Recording Academy. The song is a head-turning, high-energy piece with a rich sound. This most recent single already has almost a million plays on Spotify, where he has thousands of monthly listeners. It’s a solid foundation for an artist set to make an industry-shattering entrance.

Who is M Dot Taylor?

A Detroit native and a Navy veteran, M Dot Taylor has a list of influences including Ice T, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Jay Z. He credits his upbringing for his success, being raised among hard workers and mentored by industry veterans, and his sense of military discipline for his ability to produce quality work. He started writing music while serving in the military, working out his unique sound before relocating to California to begin his musical career.

He also knows the value of collaboration and appreciates the team that has come together for the album. “When you work together, there’s absolutely no barriers you can’t break,” he says. “When everyone’s doing their part.” M Dot Taylor has been featured in collaborations with standout rappers like Ice T, Mozzy, Planet Asia, Glasses Malone, Joe Moses, and many others.

A Perfect Collab

M Dot Taylor is a rapper with a hard-working background and a powerful presence. Timo Strattner is a financier and the owner of Bernardo Records. The collaboration comes from Strattner’s faith in Taylor’s musical vision. For Strattner and Bernardo Records, Taylor isn’t just an investment. He’s an essential partner, a brand-defining musical talent meant to launch the future of their industry presence. It’s a future that begins with “How I’m Looking” and Taylor’s debut album.

Grand Future Plans

M Dot Taylor is beginning a story that he hopes will become a legend of the industry. For himself and his partners, he wants to become a multi-platinum artist, touring as a monolithic figure of the entertainment world and influencing culture with his music. It’s a grand dream, but he’s in an industry built on dreams like this one.

Having already put in tremendous work and passion to reach this point, M Dot Taylor has built his skill and artistry through years of work with industry veterans and fellow artists. This new album is a compelling piece of art, and it’s set to serve as the launching point for a great new career. For long-time fans of the rap genre, M Dot Taylor can offer a surprisingly unique sound rooted in some of rap culture’s most significant legacies. With his new sound, M Dot Taylor is set to bring in plenty of new fans. Watch for his latest release on Spotify, Instagram, or other social media. Fans won’t want to miss it!