Ice Cube, Killer Mike And Busta Rhymes Trade Bars In “Ego Maniacs” Video

For fans of dope beats, sharp lyrics, and raw attitude, Ice Cube has one for you. Stream “Ego Maniacs” so Cube, Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes can remind everyone why the legends are pushing towards a second Golden Era. The West Coast rap icon has just released his latest track as another single for the solo album, Man Down. This is Cube’s first solo project in nearly six years.

“Ego Maniacs” is far more than an ego-driven anthems, as it is a trilogy of terror lyrically. Both coasts and the South over G-funk energy, this is reminiscent of Cube’s####, “It’s My Ego.” Killer Mike and Busta deliver fiery verses and Cube’s verse proves his skills remain as sharp as ever.

The album’s closing track of the 19-song album, “Ego Maniacs” is an amazing finale to Man Down. With Cube’s trademark delivery and E-A-Ski’s hard-hitting production, Man Down has all the makings of a classic West Coast masterpiece.