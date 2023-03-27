Patrick Adams’ Take On “If I Ruled The World” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Patrick Adams Muzic is a testament to their commitment to keeping their passion for music alive and helping develop and provide opportunities for other artists

Singer, songwriter, and super producer Patrick Adams’ new single “If I Ruled The World (Change of Heart)” is a powerful and soulful song that explores themes of love, unity, and positive change. With its infectious melody and uplifting lyrics, the track resonates with audiences worldwide.

Hailing from Minneapolis, MN Patrick began experimenting with live music at an early age, teaching himself to play, arrange, and sing his own material. Raised primarily by a loving and supportive father, Patrick was encouraged to follow both his musical and athletic aspirations. Patrick was directly influenced by a plethora of different musical genres and artists. He is highly accomplished as a musician with a rich and diverse musical background. He has worked with renowned artists such as Larry Graham, George Clinton, and Morris Day, and has made a significant impact on what is now dubbed as “The Minneapolis Sound.”

“If I Ruled The World (Change of Heart)” is the latest addition to Patrick’s impressive body of work. It showcases his exceptional vocals, songwriting and production skills and demonstrates his commitment to creating music that uplifts and inspires. “It’s a song that speaks to the power

of love and the need for unity and positive change in our world. I hope it inspires people to come together and make a difference.

Never content to rest on his laurels, Patrick is consistently venturing into new musical territories both figuratively and literally. His Independent label Groove Productions Inc. and recently, Patrick Adams Muzic, delivers high-energy performances, transporting audiences into a blend of eclectic musicianship, creativity, and tradition. Patrick Adams Muzic is a testament to their commitment to keeping their passion for music alive and helping develop and provide opportunities for other artists that share his credo.

“If I Ruled The World (Change of Heart)” is available on all major streaming platforms and the music video is a must-see!