Quail P is one of the more profound artists coming out of Florida that we’ve heard over the last few years. With thick melodies backed by a soulful guitar Quail P proves he can croon with the best of them on the R&B crossover single, “What You Got.” Don’t sleep on this Quail P, he sounds like he’s going to be around for a while .