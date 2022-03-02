Reazy Renegade, K Camp & Rich the Kid Join Forces For “Ballin'”

With his unassuming swag and arsenal of beats, Miami producer Reazy Renegade has been producing some of your favorite hits for years, and has sought to establish his name as a solo artist. The producer has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Ace Hood, Dave East and Moneybagg Yo. With songs like ‘Get Paid’ by Young Dolph, or ‘Phone Jumpin’ by Dave East and Wiz Khalifa, and even ‘I Ride’ with DJ Khaled and Future, Reazy Renegade tag was known but the #RenegadeChallenge made him a household name.

Reazy Renegade and ATL Hip-Hop vocalist K Camp are back together once again, this time with Rich the Kid for “Ballin”. The track is fun. The synergy between K Camp and Renegade has been evident since they released “C.O.D.” Adding Rich The Kid to the party makes it feel like a Bop you didn’t know you needed until the song plays. With the video set to release in March, we can only imagine how this song will get us ready to reclaim the streets as Spring begins to creep in.