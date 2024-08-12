Strange Famous’ OldBoy Rhymes Taps Myka 9 For JEL-Produced “LIFTOFF”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The track comes from the album “The Sane Asylum” featuring Sage Francis, Akil (Jurassic 5), Mr. Lif and the late Zumbi of Zion I, among others.

Strange Famous Records, the label owned by battle-tested MC Sage Francis, has released its latest single from OldBoy Rhymes. Titled “LIFTOFF,” the track features Freestyle Fellowship OG Myka 9 and production by Anticon’s JEL and comes from OldBoy Rhymes’ latest album, The Sane Asylum.

As explained in a press release, The Sane Asylum “is the war journal of a reluctant combatant fighting for loved ones who can’t. The international American MC’s full-length debut is a series of true, dramatic dispatches from frontlines all over the planet. From Jakarta to Silicon Valley, the saga has left him with scarred hands, a scarred brain, and an unbroken spirit.”

“I’ve spent the majority of my life outside the US,” OldBoy said. “Since I was a kid, rhyming has been an outlet that I’ve leaned on to process my perspective on life and society.”

Produced primarily by Rhode Island rap vet Mopes (the artist formerly known as Prolyphic), The Sane Asylum is currently available via Strange Famous. Features and collaborations include Sage Francis, Akil (Jurassic 5), BlackLiq, Brother Ali, JEL, Mr. Lif, Myka 9, Runt (of Jivin Scientists), Tom Thum, Locksmith, Lee Reed and the late Zumbi of Zion I.

Check out “LIFTOFF” above and find the album here.