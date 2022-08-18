Tha.bzn$$, The Artist to Watch In 2022

What might be most impressive is tha.bzn$$ ability to release on a consistent basis.

Although Virginia is not your traditional breeding ground for musical talent, it seems as if tha.bzn$$ is here to change the narrative. With the odds stacked against him since day one, tha.bzn$$ has always prevailed. The high-energy, multi-faceted artist has been on a roll and does not seem to be slowing for anyone. With four singles added to his discography just in the past few months, he has a track for each and every one.

Dabbling in House, Reggaeton, and Hip-Hop, tha.bzn$$ has been able to impress fans of multiple genres. His way of combining old school flows with new school sounds has him in his entirely own lane. Also with his fluency in Spanish, his Reggaeton music is that much more captivating for his listeners, making him one of the most versatile artists we have seen to date. Tie all this together and you get tha.bzn$$, a superstar.

What might be most impressive is tha.bzn$$ ability to release on a consistent basis. Not only just released, but he has also been giving fans the full package following up most releases with a visual aid as well. As for 2022 alone, he has dropped three visuals for tracks “la.sombra” which currently sits at 30,000 views, “¿que prefieres?” which sits at 60,000 views, and his most recent video “real” which has already surpassed 50,000 views in just a few weeks time.

To go along with his almost 200,000 combined views on Youtube, tha.bzn$$ has hit a cumulative of a million streams across his music on Spotify as well. Performing most recently on the Automatic Tour in Las Vegas, tha.bzn$$ has also done a few smaller acts, each one receiving great feedback from the crowd. Proving that he can manage each task of being an artist, we should continue to see tha.bzn$$ stock rise in the remainder of 2022.

Without a doubt, he is an artist to watch going forward. Make sure to also check out tha.bzn$$ latest single “real” which can be found on all streaming platforms and he can also be found on Instagram @tha.bzn.ss or the link below.

https://lnk.to/RealThaBzn