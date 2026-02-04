UnitedMasters Partner Artist Aaron Staccato & Siri Imani Release “Prove It

Fresh off his new partnership with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters, Cincinnati’s own Aaron Staccato drops a vibrant new visual, “Prove It,” featuring Siri Imani.

Fresh off the announcement of his official partnership with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters, Cincy’s own Aaron Staccato (@aaron.staccato) has turned it up a notch with the release of his newest visual, “Prove It,” featuring rising star Siri Imani. The new mini-movie showcases the two collaborators partying at a dope club in their hometown, celebrating success and future wins with the whole venue. While some clubs have people staring at each other from their own sections, it seems that when Aaron Staccato hits the club, everybody hits the dance floor to get active when his upbeat smashes play.

Cincinnati, Ohio, is known for the Bengals and the Reds, but many people are learning that the exciting Midwest city has been building a bubbling music scene that is looking to push out some dope creatives in the near future. While melodic emcee Dono made waves after holding her own on Netflix’s popular show “Rhythm & Flow,” other artists like Aaron Staccato, Siri Imani, and countless others have been setting the foundation for the new regime from Ohio.

Staccato is not new to the game, but he is focused on creating moments that last. With his faith in God standing strong and his charisma on full display, the rising emcee is poised for the best year of his career in 2026. There’s no limit to where he can take it, and he feels more confident than ever following his connection with the revolutionary distribution company, UnitedMasters.

Press play and get ready to party to “Prove It” via YouTube today!

