Wack 100 Signee TruCarr Drops “What I See” ft G Perico

(AllHipHop Music)
Recently rising West Coast rapper TruCarr teamed up with G Perico to release the newest single “What I See” off his upcoming debut project Based On a Tru Story, releasing via 100 Ent/eOne in 2021. Produced by XL, the hypnotic synth-laden track brings the two rappers together to sing about the allure and charm of their ladies. G Perico also joins Tru for the music video, where they dance beside beautiful women, moody lights and luxury cars. Between scenes, Tru sits atop a gold throne like a king.
“Working With G Perico was dope. The video shoot was good vibes and the energy was A1. We took pointers from each other, chopped it up bout some Watts stuff and what’s next in the works, just know we coming with it.”
NEWS: Wack 100 And Blueface Are Not Beefing!
The new single follows “Up Wit It” featuring Bankroll Freddie and street single “Outside,” which was remixed by friend and fellow West Coast rapper Blueface and landed on his Famous Cryp album.
As the latest signee to Wack 100’s 100 Ent. and eOne (also home to The Game and Blueface), TruCarr is expected to be one of rap’s most distinctive new voices in 2021. He hails from Southern California and has that LA swag, but he’s got a bit of a Southern twang to his tone. That’s because his mother and grandmother are from Louisiana, and his father is from Michigan. It all adds up to a remarkably distinctive talent unlike one rap has ever seen.