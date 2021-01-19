Willie Jones Partners With The National Museum Of African American Music (NMAAM) To Launch New Single “American Dream”

(AllHipHop Music)
Today Willie Jones launched his #IHaveAnAmericanDream initiative, calling on people to share their hopes for change in America. The initiative partners with The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the NMAAM will host a ribbon cutting ceremony as Willie performs his new song “American Dream.”
Accompanied by an incredible new visual, the single is earmarked as the lead track to his forthcoming ‘Right Now’ album, due out Jan. 22 via The Penthouse/EMPIRE Records. With the release of his “American Dream” video, not only is Willie Jones making a difference socially with his #IHaveAnAmericanDream movement, but musically he’s a groundbreaking country artist with crossover appeal. Don’t sleep, Willie has even collaborated with T.I. so be ready, Willie can rap too.
With the ribbon cutting ceremony today, The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) becomes the only museum dedicated to educating, preserving, and celebrating the influence of African Americans on the American Soundtrack.
According to Jonnie Forster Willie Jones’ manager and founder of Penthouse Records, donations made through the #IHaveAnAmericanDream campaign will benefit the National Museum of African American Music.
“American Dream is a true patriotic anthem through my eyes,” Willie Jones said in a statement to AllHIpHop. “It’s a story about my love for the country that my ancestors built. Honoring those who have come before me and having faith in those who stand with me in taking America forward. We cannot ignore the fact that so many of our black leaders – whether they’re civil rights leaders, authors, musicians, athletes or artists – have propelled the evolution of not just black people but the entire human race. We evolve and the process must continue. While ignorance and racism go hand-in-hand, they’re no match for intelligence and love. So let’s spread some damn love. All power to the people.”
“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with WIllie on his initiative and honored by his donation,” said Tuwisha Rogers-Simpson, Vice President of Brand and Partnerships for NMAAM. “This is the perfect moment for this song, this initiative, and for our museum to be supporting artists as they work to build better communities. Social justice and equity are key throughlines of the museum’s story and NMAAM is committed to supporting artists, like Willie, who are working towards a better future for America.”
Located in Nashville, Tennessee, NMAAM explores more than 50 styles of music created, influenced, and brought to life by African Americans through more than 1,700 artifacts and 25 interactive touch points across seven distinct, interconnected galleries.
Fans who want to can participate and text ‘AMERICANDREAM’ TO 707070 or visit the NMAAM website at bit.ly/AMERICAN-DREAM to donate to continue educating the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.