50 Cent Escalates T.I. Beef With “Power: Origin” Theme, T.I. Fires Back With “Trauma Bond”

50 Cent turned a Verzuz snub into a full-family war when he dropped the Power: Origins theme song with shots at T.I., his wife, and their entire household on March 5.

The track “No One Told Us What We’re Here For” featuring Leon Thomas contains bars that reference T.I.’s family and the sexual assault allegations against him and Tiny Harris, escalating a beef that started as a simple battle proposal into something far more personal.

In the theme song, 50 Cent raps, “I’m back on my dope boy grammar. Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta. Freak s###, peep st, keep s### on the low. But everybody know.”

The lyrics were unmistakable jabs at Tiny and the couple’s legal troubles.

50 also posted on Instagram (later deleted) that he was preparing a documentary about T.I. and Tiny’s allegations, writing, “Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc. Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases.”

T.I. recently responded to the entire situation by posting “We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc… either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is. Let’s play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo.”

The tension between these two Hip-Hop titans traces back to early 2026 when T.I. extended a Verzuz invitation to 50 Cent.

Tip was enthusiastic about the matchup, but 50 declined the offer. That rejection lit a fuse.

T.I. took to social media expressing frustration, and 50 responded with increasingly personal attacks when 50 started targeting Tiny Harris directly.

T.I.’s sons weren’t having it. Domani and King Harris both released diss tracks in defense of their mother.

King Harris dropped a video wearing a shirt with 50 Cent’s deceased mother on it, rapping “How dare you talk about mamas. Ya mama in the grave, dig her up then put her under.”

Domani’s track “Ms. Jackson” sampled OutKast and included insults to 50 Cent and his mother as well.

The Power: Origins series premieres later this year on Starz with 50 serving as executive producer and the new theme song as its official intro.

T.I. already dropped a new track called “Trauma Bond” with lyrics aimed at 50 Cent.