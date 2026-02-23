King Harris Attacks 50 Cent’s Dead Mother As Beef Over Verzuz Starts To Spiral

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

King Harris escalated his father T.I.’s beef with 50 Cent by making controversial comments about the rapper’s deceased mother.

King Harris stepped into the heated exchange between his father, TI, and 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul posted what many considered a disrespectful photo of Tiny Harris on Instagram on February 22.

The 21-year-old rapper made it clear he wasn’t staying silent while 50 Cent targeted his family during the ongoing Verzuz battle dispute. The drama escalated when 50 Cent shared an unflattering image of TI’s wife following their public back-and-forth over a potential Verzuz matchup.

King Harris quickly responded with pointed comments on social media, defending his mother against what he viewed as crossing the line from rap beef into personal attacks on family members.

“Your mama dead as f### n####, I’m not going about my mama, I’m not raised like that.”

The Atlanta native continued his verbal assault, stating, “So tell your dead ass mama dig her ass up and post a picture that look better than my m############ mama, n####.”

King Harris didn’t stop there, warning 50 Cent and his associates with these words: “Y’all n##### better tie y’all m############ shoes. Y’all n##### don’t know who the f### y’all f###### with.”

The young Harris also demanded respect for his own family, declaring, “Put that music up or n#### shut the f### up n####, cuz all that other s### ain’t going ain’t going to get on my mother you mama dead as f###.”

This latest incident stems from TI’s continued push for a Verzuz battle with 50 Cent, which has turned increasingly personal over recent weeks.

During a phone conversation with Kevin Hart that went viral, TI declared himself “king below the Mason Dixie line” and demanded 50 Cent “bring his hit records and come on and sit down and see what the South got to say.”

The Atlanta rapper insisted that 50 Cent either accept the challenge or “up,” leaving no middle ground in their potential showdown.

The tension reached a boiling point when 50 Cent posted an old video of T.I.’s Crime Stoppers commercial, as well as footage of T.I. testifying in a trial related to the death of his close friend Philant Johnson.

This “King Rat” comment particularly stung TI, who fired back, claiming he had “paperwork” on 50 Cent and questioning who the real informant was between them.

According to TI’s recent statements on “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” the two rappers had previously discussed a Verzuz battle behind the scenes while both were working in Los Angeles.

TI claimed they had reached an agreement about the potential matchup, but 50 Cent later backed out when the opportunity became official.

The Atlanta legend expressed frustration that 50 Cent was now publicly dismissing something they had allegedly already agreed upon privately.

The feud between T.I. and 50 Cent has simmered for years, with both rappers trading barbs over issues ranging from street credibility to business dealings.

As for 50 Cent’s mother, Sabrina Jackson, she was murdered when he was eight years old, making King Harris’s comments particularly sensitive.

The Queens rapper has spoken openly about how his mother’s death shaped his life and career, making her a frequent subject in his music and interviews.

T.I. also responded to 50’s post about Tiny in the comments, but was considerably less vitriolic.

The ongoing dispute between TI and 50 Cent shows no signs of cooling, with both artists maintaining their positions on the proposed Verzuz battle.

TI continues pushing for the matchup while 50 Cent appears uninterested in engaging, creating an impasse that has now drawn in family members and escalated beyond typical rap beef boundaries.