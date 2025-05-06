50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule For Selling Gyros—Here’s Truth Behind Hilarious Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent dragged Ja Rule back into the spotlight by reposting his 2020 gyro commercial before quietly deleting the jab from Instagram.

50 Cent reignited his long-running feud with Ja Rule by reposting a 2020 gyro commercial on Monday (May 5), mocking the rapper’s past endorsement of a Los Angeles Greek deli.

The Queens-born rapper uploaded the now-viral Papa Cristo’s advertisement to Instagram, showing Ja Rule enthusiastically promoting the restaurant’s Mediterranean menu.

The caption read: “You see what happens when you f*** with me. Selling gyros. LMAO a southside ninja is not gonna do that. SMH NAH this ain’t it.”

This marks the second time 50 Cent has used the same commercial to ridicule Ja Rule.

In June 2020, he posted the same clip with the caption, “This what happens … I’ll have you and your whole label selling gyros.”

Initially part of a sponsored campaign, the ad gained attention for its over-the-top delivery and low-budget production.

Ja Rule already replied to 50 Cent’s taunts over the commercial in 2020. He explained that the video was actually for a TV show called “Celebrity Show-Off.”

As part of the show, Ja Rule created a video for Papa Cristo’s to help the business, which struggled during the pandemic.

“I came up with this idea that I would do this silly-ass, cheesy ’80s, ’90s [style] commercial and people will hate on it and try to clown me and it will go viral and of course it did. Half of it is for charity [No Kid Hungry], and Papa Cristo’s gets a lot of free publicity,” Ja Rule told Page Six.

Thanks to 50 Cent’s repost, it’s now resurfacing, without context, as ammunition in their ongoing digital war. The two rappers have traded insults for years, with 50 Cent frequently using social media to poke fun at Ja Rule’s career.

Last month, Ja Rule fired back online, calling 50 “boo boo the fool” while trashing his liquor brand and TV shows.

He also accused 50 of cooperating with federal authorities during the Murder Inc. investigation and threatened to release “receipts.”

Ja Rule didn’t hold back, writing, “Until you handle business with the ones who shot you, you can’t troll anymore… take care of your issues, chump lmao…”

Despite the back-and-forth, 50 Cent quietly deleted the latest gyro post from his Instagram account.