50 Cent Lawsuit Over “Skill House” Gets Nasty – Producer Strikes Back

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s legal fight over Skill House hit another snag as Ryan Kavanaugh’s team argues no valid contracts were ever signed to support the rapper’s claims.

50 Cent is facing a major legal counterpunch in his ongoing dispute over the horror film Skill House, with new court filings claiming he never had a binding contract to begin with.

The legal battle stems from a 2022 deal in which Kavanaugh sought to bring 50 Cent on board as both an actor and producer for Skill House.

Fif is suing, claiming that producers used his name, image, and voice without his permission or payment. He says he never signed a contract to act in, produce, or promote the movie, though his name was listed as a star and co-producer.

The lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition. Later, 50 Cent alleged the producers breached a settlement agreement, prompting further legal action.

According to a motion to dismiss filed by Ryan Kavanaugh and his companies, the rapper’s lawsuit hinges on agreements that are either nonexistent or too vague to be enforced.

Kavanaugh’s team argues that 50 Cent and his legal team are trying to walk away from obligations after benefiting from the project for years.

Negotiations included emails and draft terms outlining his responsibilities, including social media promotion and marketing approvals.

By August 2022, 50 Cent had already filmed his scenes, approved promotional materials, and posted about the movie to his massive online following.

Court documents say Fif waited nearly three years before raising objections or claiming misuse of his name and likeness.

The motion to dismiss focuses on two key claims. First, 50 Cent references a June 26, 2022, email as proof of an agreement. Second, 50 Cent’s argument that a May 12, 2025, “settlement agreement” should be enforced also falls short.

The documents lacked clear terms, were missing final signatures and included conditions for future agreements that never materialized. The defense says that makes it too ambiguous to be legally binding.

Kavanaugh’s team is asking the court to toss the claims “with prejudice,” which would block 50 Cent from re-filing them later.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent tried to block the film’s release with a preliminary injunction.

However, in July 2025, Judge Hernán D. Vera denied the request, noting that 50 Cent’s actions, including filming, promoting, and approving marketing, demonstrated that he had acted as if a deal was in place and the movie had been released.

The court has scheduled a hearing on the motion to dismiss for October 23, 2025.