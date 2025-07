Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mr. Curtis Jackson continued their decades-old feud with a scathing post that questioned his age and musical relevance.

50 Cent wasted no time mocking Benzino over his latest freestyle, using social media to drag the former Source editor and reignite their years-long beef.

The G-Unit founder posted a clip of Benzino’s new trap-style freestyle on Twitter (X) and didn’t hold back. “Yo this is the worst s**t I heard this year, TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it!” he wrote alongside the video.

Yo this is the worst s### I heard this year, 👀TF wrong with him he 60 years old bro. Nah this ain’t it ! 😟 @50CentAction247 pic.twitter.com/cWoeXvyjnK — 50cent (@50cent) July 30, 2025

The jab is the latest in a series of public shots 50 Cent has taken at Benzino, a feud that has stretched across decades and platforms. While it’s unclear if 50 Cent believed the freestyle contained subliminal disses aimed at him, he rarely misses a chance to escalate their rivalry.

Their animosity dates back to the early 2000s, when Benzino was co-owner of The Source magazine and used the publication to criticize Eminem, 50 Cent’s longtime collaborator. That sparked a bitter back-and-forth, with diss tracks, interviews and social media posts fueling the fire. Over the years, the feud has morphed into a mix of personal insults, snitching accusations and even boxing threats.

Benzino recently challenged 50 Cent to a fight, saying, “We can get in the ring, and I’ll beat your ass Curtis. Yeah. Me and you could get in the ring for that money. 3 rounds, I’ll whoop you. You big and sloppy and too stiff. And I don’t believe all that golden glove s###. Alright, we gon’ put that to the side. Mayweather, holler at me. Believe me. I’ll be his Huckleberry.”

He didn’t stop there. In the same video, Benzino added, “I don’t give a fk about no Internet. I’m solid. 50 Cent, you’re a psy. My nephew, you’re a psy. If there’s any real, real issues, I’m not hard to find. But that’s a fact. What I just said was fact. And the paperwork’s out there. So I don’t want to hear about no snitching st. I don’t want to hear it.”

Despite Benzino’s repeated challenges, 50 Cent has mostly responded with ridicule, often brushing off the threats with memes and sarcastic posts. The two have never come to physical blows, but their verbal war shows no signs of cooling off.

The freestyle that triggered the latest round of insults was posted online earlier this week.