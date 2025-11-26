50 Cent Reignites Damon Dash Feud With Scathing Instagram Warning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent reignited his feud with Damon Dash, warning fans about Dash as their beef seemed to blow up again.

50 Cent has officially broken the brief lull in his ongoing feud with Damon Dash, delivering a pointed warning to his 35 million Instagram followers that has reignited one of Hip-Hop’s most contentious battles.

The G-Unit mogul took to social media with a direct message under an infamous image of Damon Dash with no teeth, which left no room for interpretation: “What ever you do don’t believe people like this. don’t believe people like this. they’re desperate looking for attention.”

The post marks Fif’s first major salvo against the Roc-A-Fella co-founder since their explosive exchanges earlier this fall.

The renewed hostility comes after months of escalating tensions between the two entertainment executives, with their feud reaching a boiling point over 50 Cent’s acquisition of the television rights to Paid In Full.

The Power executive producer announced his plans to develop the classic Harlem drug dealer story into a premium TV series, partnering with Cam’ron as executive producer – a move that immediately drew Dash’s ire.

Dash, who produced the original 2002 film, publicly criticized the collaboration and launched into a series of social media attacks against both 50 Cent and Cam’ron.

The Harlem entrepreneur went so far as to threaten to file a $300 million defamation lawsuit against Cam’ron, citing the rapper’s public comments about his family.

In September, Dash attempted to call a truce with both 50 Cent and Cam’ron, posting an Instagram video where he proposed they “show the world that Black people can work together.”

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder wrote, “Let’s show the world that they can’t divide us over bullsh*t. That jig is up #Checkmate.”

50 Cent initially appeared receptive to the peace offering, writing on Instagram, “I agree with Dame 100 percent it’s better to work together. we should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success.”

However, the Queens native quickly reversed course, adding, “Oh wait? CAM just said f### Dame and his fake chat GPT lawsuit. So it’s f### you Dame.”

The feud intensified throughout October, with 50 Cent consistently trolling Dash about his financial struggles and a viral dental mishap that became internet fodder.

In one fierce Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote, “Tag Dame and tell him If he was respectful to people when he was up, this would never have happened. Try to have a nice day!”

As for Dash, he has largely shifted his social media presence toward inspirational and motivational content, focusing on business advice and personal development posts rather than engaging in public feuding.