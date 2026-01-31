50 Cent Says He’s Making Jay-Z Doc Over Epstein Link

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent teased a Jay-Z documentary after posting AI images and citing unverified Epstein hotline tips, despite DOJ warnings the claims were unfounded.

50 Cent just dropped AI-generated images of Jay-Z and announced plans for a Jay-Z documentary.

50 made the wild claim after Jay-Z’s name surfaced in newly released Epstein files through FBI hotline tips.

“Damn they got ya man jay in the Epstein files, gotta do a doc on this sh!t,” 50 wrote under the computer-generated photos.But here’s what people need to know about these files.

The Justice Department dropped over 3 million pages of Epstein-related documents on Friday.

Jay-Z and Pusha T got mentioned, but not how you might think.

Their names showed up in FBI hotline intake reports from 2019.

These came from anonymous tips to a public phone line. The government set up this hotline after Epstein’s arrest to collect information from anyone.

One unverified caller claimed she was abducted around 1996. She told the FBI she woke up in what she believed was Epstein’s Florida mansion.

The woman said Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z were present during her alleged abuse.

The caller described being drugged multiple times. She said this affected her memory of specific details. She also claimed Pusha T was one of several “handlers” who befriended victims.

But here’s the key part. These remain completely unverified allegations. Being named in an FBI tip doesn’t prove anything happened.

The Justice Department issued strong warnings about these documents.

They said the files “may include fake or false accusations.” Officials stressed that many claims are “unfounded and false.”

The FBI confirmed at

Jay-Z doesn’t appear in Epstein’s flight logs or contact lists. The timeline also raises questions.

In 1996, Jay-Z had just released Reasonable Doubt.

He wasn’t the global superstar attending elite parties with people like Weinstein and Epstein.

Many people online questioned whether Jay-Z would have been at such events during that period of his career.

50 Cent has a history of going after his rivals through documentaries. People initially doubted his claims about making a Diddy documentary.

They called him a liar and said he was just talking.

Then Sean Combs: The Reckoning dropped on Netflix in December. The four-part series detailed allegations against Diddy. It included never-before-seen footage and interviews with accusers.

The documentary became a major talking point. It showed 50 Cent could deliver on his promises about exposing industry figures.

Now he’s setting his sights on Jay-Z. The two rappers have had an on-and-off rivalry for decades.

50 Cent hasn’t provided details about his planned Jay-Z documentary. He didn’t announce a network or production timeline.

The post might be another social media provocation rather than a serious project announcement.