50 Cent Weighs In After War Breaks Out For Netflix – “I’m Leaving With The Winner”

50 Cent declares he’ll work with whoever wins after a massive bidding war broke out for Warner Bros Discovery.

50 Cent weighed in on the brewing Netflix and Paramount battle over Warner Bros Discovery after a massive $108.4 billion bidding war erupted.

The rapper posted an AI-generated image of himself leading a boardroom meeting of executives, pointing to a poster for his hit documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“Good morning guys please don’t let my momentum agitate you. The bidding war for WBD is heating up and I don’t care how it go’s. I’m leaving with the winner,” 50 Cent said.

The post comes as Paramount launched a hostile $108.4 billion bid to buy Warner Bros Discovery, just days after Netflix agreed to acquire the company for $82.7 billion. Paramount’s all-cash offer of $30 per share provides shareholders $18 billion more than Netflix’s deal.

Netflix would pay WBD $5.8 billion if the deal falls through, while WBD would owe Netflix $2.8 billion if it backs out.

50 Cent’s timing couldn’t be better. His Netflix documentary dethroned Stranger Things from the #1 spot on the streaming platform. The four-part series has dominated Netflix charts since its December 2nd release, proving 50 Cent’s content draws massive audiences.

The documentary earned a 7.6 rating on IMDb with nearly 3,000 reviews and an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

50 Cent’s strategic social media post positions him perfectly regardless of which company wins.

His G-Unit Film & Television has taken over Shreveport and has multiple projects in development. His track record with hits like Power and BMF makes him a valuable content creator for any streaming platform.

The bidding war has already raised antitrust concerns, with President Trump calling the Netflix deal “a problem” due to market share concentration.

Paramount CEO David Ellison criticized WBD’s board for pursuing an “inferior proposal” that exposes shareholders to uncertain trading values.

“WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company. Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value and a more certain and quicker path to completion,” Ellison said in a statement. “We believe the WBD Board of Directors is pursuing an inferior proposal, which exposes shareholders to a mix of cash and stock, an uncertain future trading value of the Global Networks linear cable business and a challenging regulatory approval process.