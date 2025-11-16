50 Cent’s Hip-Hop Spectacle Ends In Chris Eubank Jr.’s Defeat To Conor Benn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent brought Hip-Hop flair to Chris Eubank Jr.’s ring walk but even his star power couldn’t stop Conor Benn from dominating the rematch in London.

50 Cent stole the spotlight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saturday night with a show-stopping entrance alongside Chris Eubank Jr. and his father, but the dramatic walkout wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the fight.

The Hip-Hop mogul led the Eubank duo to the ring with a booming soundtrack of “Many Men,” “Wanksta” and “I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy,” turning a typical ring walk into a full-blown performance.

50 Cent and Eubank Jr. wore fur coats while Eubank Sr. danced his way through the tunnel, drawing cheers from the 60,000-strong crowd.

The entrance delayed the start of the bout slightly, as Conor Benn had already made his way to the ring. But the wait only added to the anticipation, with the stadium erupting once Fif appeared.

Despite the theatrical buildup, the fight didn’t go Eubank Jr.’s way.

Benn knocked him down twice and walked away with a unanimous decision, flipping the script from their previous meeting in April 2025, where Eubank had secured the win.

Judges scored the rematch decisively in Benn’s favor, marking a major moment in the long-standing rivalry between the Benn and Eubank families.

The event marked another chapter in 50 Cent’s long-standing connection to the fight game.

Once a key figure in Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s inner circle and promotional team, 50 Cent has stayed active in the boxing world even after their 2012 split. His presence on Saturday proved he still knows how to command a moment.

The Eubanks have a history of high-drama entrances, and this one was no different.

Their previous clash with Benn at the same venue also featured over-the-top theatrics. But this time, the flair couldn’t match the force Benn brought to the ring.

The fight capped off a night that blended Hip-Hop energy with British boxing tradition, but the final bell belonged to Benn, who finally claimed a win for his family 35 years after his father’s rivalry with Eubank Sr. first began.