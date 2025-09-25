6ix9ine Accused Of Assaulting Man Calling Him Snitch, Now He Faces Prison In November

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine was accused of assaulting a man who called him a snitch and now faces sentencing in November for violating his supervised release.

6ix9ine was back in court on Thursday (September 25) after prosecutors alleged he assaulted a man who mocked him for cooperating with federal authorities in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York say surveillance footage shows the rapper briefly attacking a man inside a West Palm Beach mall.

The individual reportedly called him a “snitch,” referencing his testimony in the 2019 racketeering trial that helped convict several gang members.

The incident, which led to a battery charge, was reduced to a misdemeanor. However, the altercation added to a growing list of supervised release violations.

Prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to jail Hernandez immediately, but the judge declined.

Sentencing is now scheduled for November 4 on three separate violations tied to his supervised release. The court will decide whether Hernandez will serve additional prison time.

The rapper’s legal issues stem from a 2019 plea agreement in which he cooperated with federal prosecutors to avoid a lengthy sentence. He initially faced up to 47 years behind bars but received just two after testifying against members of Nine Trey.

In exchange, he agreed to five years of supervised release, 1,000 hours of community service and a $35,000 fine. This latest courtroom appearance follows a string of recent legal problems.

In July, Hernandez pleaded guilty to drug possession charges after police found cocaine and ecstasy in his Miami home. Prosecutors dropped related charges involving a firearm and fentanyl due to insufficient DNA evidence.

That guilty plea alone violated the terms of his supervised release. Judge Engelmayer warned Hernandez at the time that “the rules don’t apply to him” attitude could land him back in prison.

The rapper had already served 45 days in jail last November for unauthorized travel and multiple failed drug tests, including one for methamphetamine.

Despite his own cooperation with law enforcement, 6ix9ine has publicly criticized other artists for doing the same.

He previously took aim at Young Thug amid the Atlanta rapper’s controversy after a video of him talking to police in an interrogation room and a series of leaked jail calls put him under scrutiny and damaged his reputation.