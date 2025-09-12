EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Facing Additional New Charges For Violating Supervised Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine’s legal situation worsened as he prepares to face new federal charges for violating supervised release.

6ix9ine has been busy calling out Young Thug for cooperating with prosecutors, but his own legal troubles have just worsened, as he now faces new federal charges for allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer announced Friday that the rapper will be arraigned on additional violations tied to his supervised release.

His September 25 sentencing in a separate drug case will be delayed and the court will use that same day to formally present the new charges.

6ix9ine pleaded guilty in July 2025 to drug possession after cocaine and ecstasy were found at his Miami home. Prosecutors dropped two other charges in the drug case, related to a gun and fentanyl found in his home, after DNA evidence failed to link them to 6ix9ine.

That plea already put him in violation of his supervised release, which stems from his 2019 conviction for racketeering.

Judge Engelmayer previously warned Hernandez that continued violations could result in up to five years in prison, stating that the rapper appeared to believe “the rules don’t apply to him” due to his celebrity status.

In November 2024, 6ix9ine served 45 days in jail after a judge found he had traveled without permission and failed multiple drug tests.

He also tested positive for methamphetamine. After his release, he was placed under a strict schedule that included home confinement, detention and a curfew.

The new charges come as 6ix9ine remains under scrutiny for his conduct since cooperating with federal prosecutors in a major gang case. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to racketeering and several violent crimes tied to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a New York street gang.

As part of a plea deal, Hernandez testified against other gang members, which drastically cut his sentence from a potential 47 years to just two.

He was also ordered to pay a $35,000 fine, complete 1,000 hours of community service and serve five years of supervised release.

Court officials have not disclosed the nature of the latest violations. The upcoming arraignment will determine how the court proceeds with sentencing and whether Hernandez will face additional prison time.