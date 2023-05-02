6ix9ine’s Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty To Battery & Robbery Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting Tekashi 6ix9ine inside the locker room of a gym in Florida.

A man accused of assaulting Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded not guilty to battery and robbery without a firearm or weapon.

According to Radar Online, Rafael Medina Jr. entered his plea and received permission to travel for work while on house arrest. Medina was one of the three men arrested for an attack on 6ix9ine inside a Florida gym in March.

Prosecutors accused Medina, his son Octavious and Anthony Maldonado of jumping 6ix9ine in a locker room at a gym in Lake Worth, Florida. Authorities claim Medina is the president of a local chapter of the Latin Kings.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken to a local hospital after the attack. His lawyer said the controversial rapper suffered fractured ribs and a blood clot in his eye.

Video of the assault surfaced on social media. 6ix9ine addressed the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“What [happened] here was nothing but cowardly,” he wrote. “I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I can’t say they were wrong.”

A judge allowed Medina to travel for work despite prosecutors accusing him of having gang ties. Medina denied being a threat to the community, noting he’s only been convicted of non-violent drug offenses.