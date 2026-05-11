6ix9ine Breaks Down 21 Savage’s U Visa, Addresses Accountability With Big Bank

6ix9ine sat down with Big Bank to defend his federal cooperation, compare 21 Savage’s U visa status, and address accountability in hip-hop.

6ix9ine sat down with Big Bank on “Perspektives With Bank” for a raw, unfiltered conversation about his federal case, industry politics, and the accusations that have followed him since his cooperation with authorities.

The interview, which aired on May 10, 2026, became a heated debate about accountability, street code, and who gets a pass in hip-hop.

The conversation kicked off with 6ix9ine addressing why he responds to rappers who mention him first.

“So when I when I wake up, right, I don’t wake up with n##### on my mind. I wake up me responding to n##### right? I’m from New York. I feel like a lot of rappers, they wake up and mention 6ix9ine, they not from New York. When Meek Mill mentioned me, right, when Meek Mill mentioned me, he not from New York. When Lil Durk mentioned me, he not from New York. When King Von mentioned me, he not from New York. When 21 Savage mentioned me, he not from New York. What? Why do they got an opinion on my life, my case, not being from New York or having any do with my case?”

6ix9ine then pulled receipts on 21 Savage, breaking down the rapper’s U visa status. He explained that a U visa is specifically for non-citizen victims of crimes who cooperate with law enforcement.

“21 Savage here on a U visa. That means he was a victim of a crime and is helping. Look, I’m not making this up.”

The point wasn’t lost on Big Bank. 6ix9ine was drawing a direct parallel between his own cooperation and 21 Savage’s legal status, questioning why one gets celebrated while the other gets condemned.

When Big Bank pushed back on 6ix9ine’s antics and trolling, 6ix9ine defended his position.

“Every action has a reaction, right? So I’m just reacting to these mentioning me.”

He argued that he has every right to defend himself when rappers attack him first, especially those with no connection to his case or his New York roots.

The interview shifted to accountability.

Big Bank asked what part 6ix9ine takes in the situation. 6ix9ine responded directly: “Who came out and said, ‘Yeah, I did what I did.’ That’s accountability. Accountability is what I did. My thing is like, ‘Yeah, I I told, but these n##### was sleeping with my baby mom, stealing millions, kidnapping me. They did all of this. That’s accountability. I said it on the first live when I came home. I wore it.'”

6ix9ine then brought up Gunna, claiming the rapper cooperated but the industry swept it under the rug. He contrasted this with how he’s been treated.

“We knew Gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug. you CALL that accountability?”