6ix9ine Home Invasion Arrest Made After Mother Held Hostage

A man faces charges in the 6ix9ine home invasion that left the rapper’s mother held hostage by armed gunmen seeking cash.

A man has been arrested for the home invasion that terrorized 6ix9ine‘s family last month.

Cops charged Pedro Rodriguez, 19, with armed home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft and marijuana possession with intent to sell.

TMZ reports that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez is just one suspect and they’re still hunting for others.

Four gunmen broke into 6ix9ine’s Florida house on November 16 while he wasn’t home. They slipped through the garage and held his 60-year-old mom outside while they tore through the place looking for cash and car keys.

Surveillance video caught one guy standing guard over his mother, who begged and pleaded with the men. The crew sped off in a getaway car before cops showed up. Police said the suspects wanted money and vehicle keys during the robbery.

People on social media went crazy, accusing the Island Boys of being behind the break-in. But 6ix9ine shut down those rumors during a stream with Adin Ross.

“There are 230 homes in my neighborhood,” he said. “It was kids in the neighborhood. There were no tattoos, so that myth that it was the two brothers, that’s just a myth, an Instagram conspiracy.”

6ix9ine explained the suspects looked young and he thinks they were local kids who saw he was working and took their chance.

This arrest comes as 6ix9ine faces his own legal problems. He got sentenced to three months in federal prison in December for violating his supervised release terms.

The judge also ordered him to complete drug and mental health treatment after he serves his time. 6ix9ine is set to report to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on January 6.