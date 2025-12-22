6ix9ine Home Invasion: Suspect Scored Massive $30K Haul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pedro Rodriguez scored over $30,000 in luxury items during 6ix9ine home invasion before cops recovered the stolen goods at his residence.

Pedro Rodriguez scored a massive haul of luxury items worth over $30,000 when he and two accomplices invaded 6ix9ine’s Palm Beach County home last month, police revealed after recovering the stolen goods.

According to CBS 12, cops found Van Cleef earrings valued at $2,600, a diamond necklace worth $25,000 and designer Balenciaga and Chanel purses totaling $4,000 inside Rodriguez’s West Palm Beach residence.

The 19-year-old suspect also had $400 in cash, a driver’s license and three credit cards belonging to the rapper’s girlfriend. Rodriguez got busted on December 19 when Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

Phone records placed his device in the area during the November 16 invasion when three masked gunmen broke into 6ix9ine’s house seeking cash and car keys.

The rapper wasn’t home, but his 60-year-old mother was confronted by the armed men. Deputies said the suspects forced her to wait outside while they ransacked the property looking for valuables.

Investigators also discovered clothing that matched witness descriptions of the robbers’ attire during the break-in.

A firearm believed to be the same type used in the home invasion was recovered along with substantial narcotics consistent with street-level drug sales.

Rodriguez faces charges of residential robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, grand theft over $20,000 and selling a Schedule I substance. Two other suspects remain at large.

The arrest comes as 6ix9ine prepares to surrender to federal authorities on January 6, 2026, to begin a three-month prison sentence for probation violations, including assault and drug possession.