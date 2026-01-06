6ix9ine Proud He’s Doing Time With Nicolás Maduro & Luigi Mangione “Bout To Eat Raman”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine said he’ll serve his three-month sentence at the same Brooklyn jail as Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione.

6ix9ine is heading to federal prison tomorrow and says he’ll be bunking up with none other than Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione.

Both high-profile prisoners are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where 6ix9ine will be heading on January 6 after violating his supervised release.

The rapper, who’s no stranger to wild situations, dropped the news in a video on Monday and couldn’t help but make light of the situation.

“Guys remember when I told you I was arrested and in prison with Diddy, the president of Honduras, and Sam Bankman-Fried and you guys thought I was lying? And then it came out that the president of Honduras was like ‘He’s such a cool guy,’ I put Diddy on the phone with Akademiks. Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6ix9ine said.

“I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them n#####, eat ramen noodles,” 6ix9ine added.

Maduro is the former Venezuelan president who was snatched up by U.S. forces in Venezuela last Saturday. He’s now facing a whole list of serious charges like narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy and weapons-related stuff.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty and said he was still the President of a sovereign nation.

Meanwhile, Mangione is still waiting for his day in court after being accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson back in 2024.

Before getting shipped off to Fort Dix, even Diddy spent some time at MDC Brooklyn while awaiting trial. He’s now serving a 50-month sentence tied to a prostitution transport case.

6ix9ine’s sentence is only three months, but leave it to him to turn a short bid into a circus.