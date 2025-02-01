6ix9ine’s Jewelry Up Next On IRS Auction Block

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The polarizing rapper’s cars went up for auction in July 2024.

6ix9ine is making headlines again amid news of his IRS-seized assets valuables being auctioned off.

Newsweek reports that the IRS has listed several high-value pieces of 6ix9ine’s jewelry for sale through LiveAuctioneers, a platform authorized by the government to recover unpaid taxes.

Among the standout items is the infamous “Bruce the Shark” diamond pendant, modeled after the character from Finding Nemo. Crafted by Jimmy Boi Jewelers, the pendant weighs a staggering 118 carats and features 16 carats of trillion-cut diamonds for the shark’s teeth.

Covered in 102 carats of diamonds, the piece is made from 10-karat white gold. The back bears Hernandez’s signature “69” alongside the phrases “Done Right” and “#Teamdoneright.”

Despite its opulent design, the pendant shows signs of wear, with cracks and damage on the backside. It gained fame for appearing in several of the rapper’s music videos, including “Gooba” and “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj.

In addition to his flashy jewelry, 6ix9ine’s 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed and 2019 Lamborghini Urus were also sold at a government auction in July 2024. According to a previous AllHipHop report, the U.S. General Services Administration recorded an $85,500 winning bid for the Bentley and $175,043 for the Lamborghini.

Both vehicles featured the rapper’s signature paint-splattered design. While the Bentley required significant repairs, including shattered windows, a damaged windshield, and a torn convertible top, the Lamborghini remained in good condition, boasting just over 49,000 miles.

The vehicles were seized in April following 6ix9ine’s arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic. Authorities apprehended the rapper in January over the December 2023 incident, during which he reportedly spent over a week in jail before being conditionally released.

This latest legal drama adds to the rapper’s extensive criminal record, which includes a 2015 conviction for the use of a child in a sexual performance and a 2019 guilty plea to racketeering and firearms charges for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Despite cooperating with authorities and testifying against his former associates, 6ix9ine continues to face legal troubles and financial fallout.