Adin Ross Admits He Uses N-Word While Listening to Rap Music

Adin Ross admitted that he uses the N-word while listening to rap music and claimed that all streamers do it.

Adin Ross just dropped a bombshell that’s got the Hip-Hop community talking. The white Kick streamer straight-up admitted he uses the N-word when rapping along to songs, and he’s not backing down from it.

During his November 28 stream, Ross made the confession that’s now going viral across social media.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys. I’m not fake. Whenever I listen to rap music… there’s times where I say it. But me not saying it on stream, like, I have rapped songs before saying the word. I’m not a pu**y, and I’ll tell you guys that,” Ross told his viewers.

But Ross didn’t stop there. He doubled down by claiming every other streamer does the same thing, saying, “I believe that every single streamer f###### says it… pretty sure everyone f###### says it.”

For streamers who deny using the slur, Ross had harsh words: “they’re full of f###### b#######.”

This latest admission adds fuel to the already-burning fire around Ross and racial controversies. The 25-year-old streamer, who’s of Jewish heritage, has been at the center of multiple N-word incidents that have damaged his relationships within the Hip-Hop community.

The most damaging controversy came earlier this year when Kai Cenat revealed that Ross’s manager, Taav, called him the N-word during a heated phone call about Cenat’s McDonald’s commercial deal.

Cenat explained this incident was a major reason he distanced himself from Ross, saying the manager went on a racist tirade after he declined to collaborate with the Kick streamer.

Ross has also faced backlash from established Hip-Hop artists. Chief Keef previously reacted to Ross using the N-word during streams, and Sexyy Red has also addressed the streamer’s problematic language.

These incidents have created a pattern that’s hard to ignore in the Hip-Hop community. The issue of white fans using the N-word isn’t new in Hip-Hop culture.

Kendrick Lamar famously called out a white fan at his concert for saying the slur while performing “M.A.A.D City,” stopping the show to address the inappropriate behavior.

What makes Ross’s admission particularly problematic is his platform and influence.

As a prominent streamer with millions of followers, his casual attitude toward using racial slurs normalizes this behavior for his predominantly young, white audience.

His claim that “everyone does it” attempts to deflect responsibility rather than acknowledge the harm. The Hip-Hop community has consistently made it clear that the N-word isn’t for everyone to use, regardless of musical context.

Artists have repeatedly explained that singing along to lyrics doesn’t give non-Black people permission to use the slur, yet Ross seems to dismiss these boundaries entirely.

Ross’s “I’m not fake” defense misses the point entirely. Being authentic doesn’t mean ignoring the cultural significance and pain associated with racial slurs.

This controversy comes as Ross continues trying to rebuild his reputation in Hip-Hop circles.

Adin Ross’s casual admission and defiant attitude show he’s either unwilling or unable to understand why his behavior harms the culture he profits from.