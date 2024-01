The outspoken media personality took to his YouTube channel to explain his side of the story.

Akademiks is denying claims he sexually assaulted an ex-girlfriend along with two of his friends. The outspoken media personality took to his YouTube channel to explain his side of the story and admitted he helped the police in their investigation more than a year ago.

“I was never arrested, it’s documented, Akademiks was never arrested,” he says in the clip. “There was a search warrant. This situation that I mentioned went to the cops over a year and a half ago. It went to the cops. Me and my lawyer were openly cooperative. By the way, some serious allegations, I don’t care whose involved, we helped the police. Whatever you need. You want our phone? You want passcodes? Let’s decrypt our DVR.

“You should see all the footage. There is nothing they did not see. You know what the result of that investigation was? That was officially ruled by the D.A. and the police that there is nothing there.”

The caption reads, “Akademiks discussed the recent allegations, stating that the authorities reviewed both camera surveillance footage in 4K and his phone records, leading to no charges being filed.” But some people aren’t so convinced. As one person wrote in the comment section, “I hope it’s a longer clip of you saying you didn’t do it or let it happen smh it’s giving he did it.”

Akademiks ex-girlfriend Ziya Abashe accused him and his friends of sexual assault and rape in a video posted on December 30. The clip was in response to his own account of an incident in which he claimed to have discovered footage of Abashe engaging in sexual activities with his friends while he was passed out. But she called cap on his story, saying, “For you to pretend you didn’t do anything?

“That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years. You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

She later added, “I look crazy right now, but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.”

But, as he said elsewhere in the video, he’s not worried about any potential consequences that may have stemmed from the alleged incident.

“I see a lot of people go ‘Ak, you’re gonna be in jail,'” he continued. “There ain’t no charges. There won’t be no charges. And there’s documentation to say, ‘Hey, we looked at everything. Everybody’s clear.’ Not only for me, for everybody involved.”