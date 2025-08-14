Anthony Mackie Locks Lips With Mysterious White Woman – Hilarious Reactions Erupt

Anthony Mackie got caught mid-smooch in the middle of Notting Hill, locking lips with a mystery blonde while on break from shooting Avengers: Doomsday — and folks online had a field day.
Dude was really going in, grabbing her butt like a rom-com lead and cheesing like he didn’t care who saw. Paparazzi were quick to snap it up, and now the pics are everywhere.
Mackie’s usually lowkey about his dating life, so seeing him out here in full PDA mode had people doing double takes.
The woman’s identity is still in question. But based on the body language, they definitely weren’t strangers. No one’s sure if this is a new boo or someone he’s been seeing on the low, but either way, they looked really into each other.
This is one of the few times the Captain America star has been seen getting cozy since his split from Sheletta Chapital back in 2018. Since then, he’s kept things pretty private when it comes to romance.
Once the photos hit the internet, folks wasted no time chiming in with jokes. One person even labeled Mackie “The Winter Soldier.”
So far, Mackie hasn’t said a word about the mystery woman or the makeout session. Until he speaks up, the internet’s running wild with theories — and memes.
