Anthony Mackie Locks Lips With Mysterious White Woman – Hilarious Reactions Erupt

Anthony Mackie got spotted kissing a mystery blonde in London and now the internet’s spiraling with jokes.

Anthony Mackie got caught mid-smooch in the middle of Notting Hill, locking lips with a mystery blonde while on break from shooting Avengers: Doomsday — and folks online had a field day.

Dude was really going in, grabbing her butt like a rom-com lead and cheesing like he didn’t care who saw. Paparazzi were quick to snap it up, and now the pics are everywhere.

Mackie’s usually lowkey about his dating life, so seeing him out here in full PDA mode had people doing double takes.

Here’s the video of Anthony Mackie and his new love internet caught in 4k in London. https://t.co/szFmQFdqkU pic.twitter.com/qYWdR7sOaN — Culture Base 🍿 (@Culture3ase) August 14, 2025

The woman’s identity is still in question. But based on the body language, they definitely weren’t strangers. No one’s sure if this is a new boo or someone he’s been seeing on the low, but either way, they looked really into each other.

This is one of the few times the Captain America star has been seen getting cozy since his split from Sheletta Chapital back in 2018. Since then, he’s kept things pretty private when it comes to romance.

Once the photos hit the internet, folks wasted no time chiming in with jokes. One person even labeled Mackie “The Winter Soldier.”

So far, Mackie hasn’t said a word about the mystery woman or the makeout session. Until he speaks up, the internet’s running wild with theories — and memes.

Anthony Mackie a few months later pic.twitter.com/qAQceqYtrT — Paid Cunningham 💰 (@Donndada20) August 14, 2025

Anthony Mackie is deeply unserious dawg 😭 https://t.co/IKgzmsAA4D — Koopa 🍉 (@YoshiPerson101) August 14, 2025

anthony mackie after going viral for kissing tongue first while palming cheeks on the streets of london pic.twitter.com/vkQqjWPti3 — friday (@tyrantridin) August 14, 2025

Gonna steal this look. Thanks Anthony Mackie. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4ktGp8oi6I — 💎🌹 к𝓪ᖇ𝐀𝐧Ⓥ❶Ｒ 🧛🏾‍♂️🏰 (@KSandwh0_94) August 14, 2025

They really callin this n#### Anthony Mackie “The Winter Soldier” 😭 — jae (@_starkeyyy7) August 14, 2025

if ur insinuating that Anthony mackie is gonna assualt this lady because of how Majors did that to his white girlfriend, u need to check your sanity, d######. https://t.co/0oPLTM4Tyf — Jackson Williams the 3rd (@Jacksonvil5632) August 14, 2025

