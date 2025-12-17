A$AP Rocky Announces Don’t Be Dumb Album With Tim Burton Cover Art

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky confirmed his album “Don’t Be Dumb” will arrive on January 16, with Tim Burton-designed cover art.

A$AP Rocky locked in a January 16 release date for his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb and tapped visionary director Tim Burton to craft the cover art, adding a cinematic twist to the Harlem rapper’s return to music.

The A$AP Mob frontman shared the news on social media, unveiling the album title and visuals while thanking Burton for helping bring his concept to life.

“Movie,” Rocky wrote, summing up the project’s scope in one word. He also addressed the long delay between albums, saying, “Sorry for the hold up.”

Rihanna wasted no time jumping into the comments to back her partner’s announcement. “Sooo f*ckin proud!!!! LETS GOOOO BABY,” she posted, adding fuel to the already buzzing conversation around the upcoming release.

A$AP Rocky hasn’t dropped a full-length project since 2018’s Testing, which received a mixed reception from critics and listeners.

In the years since, the rapper has faced legal hurdles that may have slowed his creative output, including a high-profile trial for shooting at A$AP Relli, for which he was exonerated.

Despite the setbacks, anticipation for his next body of work has only grown and the rap star continues to make power moves as the new brand ambassador for Chanel.

Burton’s involvement suggests a visually rich, stylized presentation.

Known for directing Edward Scissorhands and Batman, the filmmaker brings a signature gothic aesthetic that could shape the album’s tone and rollout.

The timing of Don’t Be Dumb positions it as one of the earliest major Hip-Hop releases of 2026, arriving during a crowded season of new drops.