A$AP Rocky Sells Raided Los Angeles Home For Big Cash

A$AP Rocky sold his Los Angeles home for $3.95 million in April 2025 just before Rihanna’s Met Gala pregnancy reveal and months ahead of their daughter’s birth.

A$AP Rocky quietly parted ways with his Los Angeles mansion for $3.95 million in an off-market sale that wrapped in April, just weeks before Rihanna revealed her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala and months ahead of their daughter Rocki’s September 13 birth.

The 4,300-square-foot property, nestled between Beverly Grove and West Hollywood, had been under scrutiny since April 2022, when LAPD officers raided the home using battering rams.

The search was tied to a 2021 shooting investigation. Authorities seized multiple boxes and firearms, but none matched the weapon involved in the alleged incident. Rocky was acquitted of all related charges in February 2025.

The timing of the sale appears deliberate. Rocky, 36, finalized the deal just days before Rihanna’s high-profile Met Gala appearance in New York, where she debuted her baby bump.

The couple, who also share sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, have since welcomed their third child.

Initially purchased in 2015 for $3.05 million, the modern-style residence featured a sleek Italian kitchen, designer appliances, multiple balconies and a backyard designed for entertaining—complete with a zero-edge pool and spa.

Though the home was once a staple in Rocky’s portfolio, he had not lived there for some time. The decision to sell may signal a clean break from the legal ordeal that once surrounded the property.

The sale is just one move in the couple’s broader real estate shuffle. Their primary residence remains a $13.8 million colonial-style estate in Beverly Hills, which they bought in 2020.

The 7,700-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private gym and a cocktail bar—ideal for a growing family.

Rihanna’s holdings stretch far beyond California. The billionaire mogul owns a $21.8 million beachfront condo in Barbados and has previously held properties in New York and London.

The couple’s Beverly Hills home continues to serve as their family hub, offering privacy and space for their three children. Rocky’s real estate pivot appears aligned with his focus on family life and music, marking a new chapter following his legal challenges.