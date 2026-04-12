Ayesha Howard Says Anthony Edwards Lied About His Wealth Under Oath, Wants More Money

Anthony Edwards is accused of deliberately hiding his California business operations to avoid paying higher child support.

Anthony Edwards is facing serious allegations that he deliberately concealed his California business operations to dodge child support obligations for his daughter with Ayesha Howard.

The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard filed sworn testimony claiming he had no ties to California, but Howard’s legal team just uncovered evidence that completely contradicts that story.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Howard presented proof that Edwards maintains a substantial business and financial presence throughout the state.

The evidence Howard’s team discovered includes a registered business LLC, multiple business trademarks, a bank account located in Beverly Hills, and ongoing contracts with California-based sports representatives.

Edwards also maintains business infrastructure with California addresses and operational activities within the state, according to the filing.

This directly contradicts his earlier sworn testimony, where he claimed the state court lacked personal jurisdiction over him because he had no personal or business connections there.

Howard’s legal team argues this constitutes deliberate concealment and misrepresentation under oath, which could have major implications for the case.

The situation stems from an ongoing custody battle that started when Edwards filed for paternity in Georgia back in September 2024, shortly after Howard revealed she was pregnant with their daughter Aubri’.

Howard, who also has a kid with Lil Baby, subsequently moved to have the case heard in California instead, where she’s now claiming Edwards hid his assets to minimize child support payments.

Edwards has been involved in multiple paternity cases and shares three other children with three different women, though he hasn’t publicly acknowledged all of them.