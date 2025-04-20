Baby Tate Reveals $1.5 Million Debt To Warner In Drama Over Stolen Car

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Baby Tate dropped a bombshell about owing Warner Records $1.5 million while defending her decision to crowdsource $10,000 after her boyfriend’s car was stolen from her parking lot.

The vehicle, affectionately named “Grace,” was taken around 2 a.m. over the weekend.

Security footage confirmed someone drove off with the car, which held sentimental value and hundreds of dollars in clothing.

“This is concerning for SO many reasons but luckily everyone is safe so right now the main focus is getting him back on the road. Please SHARE his gofundme & donate IF YOU CAN! Link is in my story,” the Atlanta-born rapper and singer told her 600,000 Instagram followers.

But when followers questioned why she didn’t just foot the bill herself, Baby Tate clapped back with a financial revelation.

“I literally owe Warner 1.5 million dollars but God forbid I try and help my boyfriend replace his car through community donations Instead of just buying him a new one off the lot!” she replied.

Critics continued to pile on in the comments, prompting the “Pedi” artist to disable replies and respond through her Instagram Stories.

“All I actually asked is for y’all to share. It’s sad that all some of you wanted to share was negativity! Keywords are clearly lost on the community because of poor reading comprehension skills otherwise the ‘donate if you can’ wouldn’t have ruffled your feathers so much. The entire world is experiencing a recession. The greatest power we have as people is coming together as community,” she said.

Baby Tate began producing music at 13 and released her debut project ROYGBIV, in 2015.

She signed with Warner Records in 2021. Since then, Baby Tate has released multiple projects, including her 2023 EP Baby Tate Presents: Sexploration the Musical.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised just over $1,000 of its $10,000 goal.



