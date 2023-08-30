Bandman Kevo Tattoos Donald Trump’s Historic Mugshot On His Thigh

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Chicago rapper also tattooed the former president’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” on his leg.

Former president Donald Trump was arrested, fingerprinted and photographed by Fulton County law enforcement last week. Not long after, Bandman Kevo posted a video on Instagram of himself getting a tattoo of the historic mugshot on his thigh. The tattoo included Trump’s signature catchphrase “Make America Great Again.”

The 35-year-old rapper stated the tattoo was done by artist Gabriel Gonzalez at a studio in Hollywood, Florida. He shared pictures and videos of the process with his 3.3 million followers and initially captioned the video, “Make America Great Again or Sleepy Joe.” He later changed it to Make America rich Again or Sleepy Joe.”

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, Trump was the first president to formally pose for a mugshot after being arrested for trying to overturn the election in Georgia. Trump later posted his mugshot on his social media, stating, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER! I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Trump also asked people to give money to his upcoming presidential run, adding people should give “to evict Crooked Joe Biden” and “SAVE AMERICA.” He reportedly collected millions.