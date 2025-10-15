Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Late R&B Icon D’Angelo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé honored the legacy of late R&B luminary D’Angelo with a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday following news of his death, calling him a trailblazer whose artistry reshaped modern soul music.

The Houston-born superstar shared a message on her website praising the four-time Grammy winner’s influence on rhythm and blues. “We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry,” she wrote. “You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you.”

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died Tuesday, though no cause of death has been publicly confirmed. He was 50.

Tributes flooded social media as artists and entertainers paid their respects to the “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” singer, whose impact on the neo-soul movement of the late ’90s and early 2000s remains undeniable.

Missy Elliott urged followers to keep D’Angelo’s son, Michael Archer Jr., in their thoughts.

Rest Peacefully D’Angelo🙏🏾🕊️

No parent want to see their children go but it’s painful for children to see their parents go to so send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XDIRSskF08 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 14, 2025

The child also lost his mother, singer Angie Stone, earlier this year. “No parent want to see their children go but it’s painful for children to see their parents go,” Elliott wrote. “So send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength. Rest Peacefully D’Angelo.”

Jamie Foxx shared his grief on Instagram, reflecting on D’Angelo’s musical genius and his signature presence. “God doesn’t make mistakes, but this hurts like hell. Rest up my friend,” Foxx wrote. “I was graciously envious of your style and your swag… I was also in pure awe of your talents… roaming around on each instrument, displaying your expertise in every note and every song… That’s why today real tears run down my face.”

D’Angelo’s 1995 debut album Brown Sugar helped define the neo-soul genre, blending classic soul with modern Hip-Hop production. His follow-up, Voodoo, earned him critical acclaim and a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2001.

He had largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, but his influence remained embedded in the DNA of contemporary R&B.